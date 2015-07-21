Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Kenley Jansen is hard at work trying to regain some of his fastball velocity.

The Los Angeles Dodgers closer is spending time with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt trying to solve the problem that has seen Jansen post a 6.43 ERA over his past seven games. Despite the trouble, Jansen still posted five saves during that period.

“We were trying to get the lower-half drive back in my delivery,” Jansen said. “When my velocity is down, I‘m not driving as much. I’ve been working with Honey to get back to using my lower body and drive.”

In his first appearance after the All-Star Game, Jansen allowed two runs via a home run in one inning Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

“Sometimes people are going to hit you,” Jansen said. “You’ve got to forget about it and get ready for the next day.”

The strikeouts are still there for the hard-throwing Jansen. In 23 games, he has 41 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.

Much of that can be attributed to the movement that accompanies Jansen’s pitches.

“I‘m more concerned with movement than I am with velocity,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 5-5, 3.17 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-6, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson is scheduled to start against the Braves on Tuesday. He received no decision in his last start, July 12 against Milwaukee, when he allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings. He has pitched well in his past six starts, going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA, limiting left-handed batters to a .156 average. Anderson leads the majors with a 66.9 ground-ball percentage. He last faced the Braves on May 25, when he allowed two runs in seven innings but was not involved in the decision.

--RHP Brandon Beachy made his second start since returning from his second Tommy John surgery, and he pitched four innings, giving up four runs. “Some good, some bad ... a lot like his first start,” manager Don Mattingly said. In eight innings, Beachy has allowed seven runs and six walks while striking out five.

--3B Justin Turner matched his career best by going 4-for-4 with a double Monday. He is batting .500 (7-for-14) against the Braves this season. Turner is hitting .611 (11-for-18) over his past five games.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to five games with two hits Monday, including his 21st home run. During the streak, he is 10-for-20 with four homers and seven RBIs. He has six runs in that span, including at least one in each of the five games.

--C Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace injured C A.J. Ellis. Barnes started Monday and went 2-for-4. The rookie was recalled earlier this season and played five games, starting two, while going 1-for-5 with no extra-base hits and one walk. Barnes is the nephew of former major-leaguer Mike Gallego.

--C A.J. Ellis was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to right knee inflammation. Ellis was in the midst of a season-high, six-game hitting streak that saw him bat .400 (8-for-20) with two homers and four RBIs. Ellis reached base in each of his past 11 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple of shots. We swung the bat well. Even when we weren’t getting hits, we were hitting the ball hard.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 7-5 loss to the Braves on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (head) left the July 19 game when he was hit by a foul ball. X-rays were negative, and he appeared as a pinch hitter July 20.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 21.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is slated to meet the Dodgers in Atlanta on July 20.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Brandon Beachy

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke