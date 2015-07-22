Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Carl Crawford was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, but his return doesn’t come with guaranteed playing time.

Andre Ethier took over regular duties while Crawford was sidelined for nearly three months with a torn right oblique and manager Don Mattingly isn’t ready to shake things up.

“I don’t plan on doing anything different with Andre,” Mattingly said. “He’s kind of earned his way this year.”

Ethier is hitting .287 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs, posting an OPS of .851. Crawford, whose last major league appearance was April 27, has a .245 average and .668 OPS in 15 games.

“I talked with Carl. At this point, he’s going to mix and match in,” said Mattingly, who plans to give Crawford a start in the series finale against the Braves on Wednesday.

Crawford played 10 minor league rehab games, the last eight with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and hit .353 with five extra-base hits.

“I know it’s going to be hard to get me in there,” he said. “All the guys have been playing good and you don’t want to mess that up. At the same time, I definitely want to play, so we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

To clear a spot on the active roster for Crawford, the Dodgers sent Brandon Beachy down to Triple-A to continue his comeback from a second Tommy John elbow surgery.

Other roster move will have to be made before Saturday, when Beachy’s rotation spot comes up against the Mets in New York.

Beachy made two starts, lasting just four innings both times. He have up five hits and four runs against the Braves on Monday, getting a no-decision.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 4-3, 3.04 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson had to leave his start against the Braves in the third inning after irritating his left Achilles tendon area trying to field a chopper. He will have an MRI on Wednesday. Anderson was charged with three runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two, his ERA rising to 3.33 in the no-decision.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger will take a seven-start winless streak into the series finale against in Atlanta on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with five no-decisions in the streak, making it through six innings just once. Bolsinger won his first three decisions for the Dodgers, capped by a one-hit outing over eight scoreless innings against San Diego on May 23. Since then he is 1-3 with a steadily rising ERA.

--OF Carl Crawford, sidelined since late April because of a torn right oblique, was activated from the 60-disabled list on Tuesday and entered the game as a pinch runner in eighth inning. He played 10 minor league rehab games, the final eight with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and batted .353 (12-for-34) with two doubles, two triples and a home run. Crawford had a .245 average with three doubles, a triple and a homer in 15 games when he went on the disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Beachy, trying to come back from a second Tommy John elbow surgery, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday after struggling in his first two starts. He gave up five hits and four runs in four innings against the Braves on Monday after allowing five hits and three runs over four frames on July 11 against Milwaukee. Beachy also walked three in each game.

--RHP Preston Guilmet, claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on July 10 and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City the next day, was designated for assignment on Tuesday to clear a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. The reliever pitched three times for Oklahoma City, allowing two hits and a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty concerned with the state of the rotation at this point. We’ve had injuries and we’re getting deeper and deeper into it.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He was activated from the 60-day DL on July 21.

--LHP Brett Anderson (Achilles tendon) had to leave his start July 21 in the third inning. He will have an MRI on July 22.

--C Yasmani Grandal (head) left the July 19 game when he was hit by a foul ball. X-rays were negative, and he appeared as a pinch hitter July 20 and July 21.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford