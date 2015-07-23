Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Asked about the state of his rotation, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly tried not to be too pessimistic late Tuesday.

Before he could try to put out a positive spin, a dose of reality set in.

“You want me to put a word on it? Disarray, maybe?” Mattingly said.

In left-hander Clayton Kershaw and right-hander Zach Greinke, the Dodgers have the top one-two duo in baseball.

The rest of the rotation? Not so good.

Mattingly felt a lot better, though, Wednesday when right-hander Mike Bolsinger allowed just three hits and an unearned run over seven innings in a victory over the Atlanta Braves and good news came back on left-hander Brett Anderson.

An MRI confirmed that Anderson, who departed Tuesday’s loss in the third inning, just had inflammation and a not a more serious issue with his left Achilles tendon.

Still, the Dodgers are urgently trying to upgrade their rotation, with both right-hander Johnny Cueto and left-hander Cole Hamels as potential targets.

“I don’t know that we could ratchet up our search for starting pitching any more,” Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi said.

The Braves have lost left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and right-hander Brandon McCarthy for the season, and right-hander Carlos Frias is also on the disabled list.

There is hope now that Anderson may be able to avoid the DL.

“I wouldn’t say 100 percent in the clear, but somewhat in the clear going forward to be sure,” he said said. “The sheath around my tendon is a little inflammed, but it was intact. Just one of those things going forward to watch and monitor.”

Anderson, who was shocked how much better he felt Wednesday morning than Tuesday night, will play catch on Thursday and then the Dodgers will know more about his status.

“If feel good, then I’ll throw my normal pen the next day and kind of go from there,” he said. “Hopefully I can continue on (a positive) path, and it was just kind of a fluke deal where it grabbed and bothered me, and I‘m able to go out for the next (start).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 7-6, 2.68 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-8, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger broke a seven-start winless streak, limiting the Braves to three hits and an unearned run over seven innings on Wednesday. He struck out four and walked just one, throwing 66 of his 98 pitches for strikes. Bolsinger (5-3) didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and retired 14 batters in a row before a walk broke the streak with two outs in the seventh inning. His last win had been on June 8 against Arizona, when he allowed three hits and held his former team scoreless.

--C Yasmani Grandal, who took a foul tip off his mask in Washington on Sunday, returned to the Dodgers lineup Wednesday against the Braves and was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. One of his hits was a double.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw faces the Mets in New York on Thursday after his best start of the season last Saturday at Washington. He struck out 14, didn’t walk a batter and allowed only three hits over eight scoreless innings in a victory over the Nationals. He fanned 13 in his previous start before the All-Star break and leads the majors with 174 strikeouts. Kershaw is 5-0 with a 1.58 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets, who he had a no-decision against in Los Angeles in July 3. He allowed five hits and a run over seven innings in that game.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. He was part of the May 27 trade that sent 3B Juan Uribe to the Braves and had made two appearances with Los Angeles earlier after recalls from Oklahoma City. Thomas made five appearances out of the Atlanta bullpen before the trade.

--LHP Adam Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. He was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 35 games, striking out 26 and walking nine in 26 innings. Liberatore took the loss against the Braves on Monday, allowing two hits and a run in one inning.

--LHP Brett Anderson had an MRI on Wednesday that showed he had inflammation in his left Achilles tendon, but nothing more serious. He had to leave Tuesday’s loss to the Braves in the fifth inning after he gave up five hits and three runs. The Dodgers hope that he made not have to go on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good for us. We needed it today.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (head) left the July 19 game when he was hit by a foul ball. X-rays were negative and he appeared as a pinch hitter July 20 and July 21. He returned to the lineup July 22.

--LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) left his July 21 start in the third inning. He had an MRI exam July 22 that showed inflammation, but not a more serious injury.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford