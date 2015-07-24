Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With right-hander Zack Greinke scratched from Friday’s start due to the impending birth of his child, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly hoped that left-hander Clayton Kershaw could prepare the Dodgers for a likely “bullpen day” on Friday by throwing six or seven innings in his start Thursday night.

Kershaw did that and plenty more, throwing a three-hit shutout in the Dodgers’ 3-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. It was the 19th time in 20 starts this season he lasted at least six innings, the sixth straight time he threw at least seven innings and the 12th time overall he pitched seven-plus innings.

“Kind of count on him being able to do six to seven pretty solidly, and we were hoping to get seven to eight out of him tonight and then leave those guys alone out there,” Mattingly said. “And we were able to do it.”

As a result, Mattingly will have a full and fully rested bullpen Friday, when left-hander Ian Thomas makes his first major league start. It almost surely will be a short outing for Thomas, who hasn’t pitched since July 7 and has never thrown more than three innings in a major league game.

The Dodgers may be mixing and matching within their rotation throughout the four-game series against the Mets, which concludes Sunday. Mattingly said Thursday afternoon he hopes Greinke, who called the manager at 5 a.m. Thursday to tell him he was flying home to Los Angeles to be with his wife, can come back and pitch either Saturday or Sunday. The Dodgers do not have a listed starter for either day.

The Sunday turn normally would be taken by left-hander Brett Anderson, who left his Tuesday start due to a sore left Achilles tendon. He threw on flat ground Thursday and will throw a bullpen session Friday before the Dodgers decide if he is a candidate to start Sunday.

“Lots of plans right now, lots of plans,” Mattingly said with a grin Thursday afternoon. “Had lots of plans before this happened. This is an added plan.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Ian Thomas, 0-1, 5.23 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-8, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Ian Thomas will make his first major league start Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in the second game of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Thomas, who made five starts this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, is starting in place of RHP Zack Greinke, who flew home to Los Angeles on Thursday after his wife went into labor. His start Friday likely will be a short one because he hasn’t pitched since July 7, when he threw two scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 7-2 loss to the Phillies. It will be just his third appearance for the Dodgers since he was acquired from the Braves on May 27. Thomas has a 2.45 ERA in five career appearances against the Mets.

--RHP Zack Greinke’s pursuit of RHP Orel Hershiser’s consecutive scoreless innings record will be put on hold after his wife went into labor Thursday. Greinke was scheduled to start against the Mets on Friday but will be pushed back to at least Saturday or Sunday after flying to Los Angeles early Thursday morning. He has thrown 43 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in baseball since Hershiser’s 59-inning streak in 1988, to lower his ERA to 1.30. Greinke is 9-2 and has allowed just 87 hits and 21 walks while striking out 117 over 131 1/3 innings.

--LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) threw on flat ground Thursday and will throw a bullpen session Friday. Anderson left his Tuesday start due to the injury, and the Dodgers won’t know if he is a candidate to pitch Sunday until his bullpen session. With RHP Zack Greinke’s weekend availability also in question after his wife went into labor Thursday, the Dodgers have yet to list a starter for either Saturday or Sunday. Anderson is 5-5 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 starts this season.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw continued to build his scoreless innings streak Thursday, when he threw a three-hit shutout as the Dodgers beat the Mets 3-0. Kershaw retired the first 18 batters he faced and finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 29 2/3 innings dating back to July 3, when the Mets scored in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. He has been especially dominant in his last three starts, during which he is 3-0 with two shutouts, 38 strikeouts and no walks over 26 innings. Overall this season, Kershaw is 8-6 with a 2.51 ERA.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. Frias went on the disabled list July 5, retroactive to July 1. He is 5-5 with a 4.39 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) this season.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. Hatcher hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since June 14. He is 1-4 with two saves and a 6.38 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know anything I‘m doing differently, I just feel better. Feel like I have pretty good command right now, especially fastball-wise. Feel like I can throw it where I want to.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, after a 3-0 shutout of the Mets on Thursday extended his scoreless streak to 29 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) left his July 21 start in the third inning. He had an MRI exam July 22 that showed merely inflammation. He threw on flat ground July 23 and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session July 24.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

LHP Ian Thomas

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford