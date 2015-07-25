Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The biggest question was not if right-hander Zack Greinke would pitch this weekend in New York, but when.

After Friday’s 7-2 win over the Mets the answer became clearer as manager Don Mattingly announced Greinke will return to the Dodgers in time to start Sunday’s series finale.

Greinke was placed on the paternity list Friday after flying back to Los Angeles to witness the birth of his first child, a baby boy named Bode Nicholas, who weighed in at six pounds, five ounces. His wife had the baby Thursday on the same day Clayton Kershaw retired the first 18 hitters and pitched a three-hit shutout.

Greinke was originally going to continue his pursuit of Orel Hershiser’s consecutive scoreless innings record Friday and before Ian Thomas pitched five effective innings, Mattingly did not know what day he would get his ace right-hander back.

This is a new thing for Mattingly to deal with and it’s somewhat two-pronged as it impacts when left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson.

“We were pretty fairly settled but then the baby thing kind of threw a wrench it too,” Mattingly said.

Anderson left Tuesday’s start in the third inning with a sore left Achilles tendon and had an MRI that only showed inflammation. After throwing on flat ground July 23, he made it through a bullpen session Friday and Mattingly said Anderson would pitch Tuesday if Greinke returns Sunday.

“If Tuesday gets him to the point where we’re a little more sure even though he feels really good, I’d rather be on the safe side,” Mattingly said. “The ankle thing for sure scares me. Just because of changing mechanics just a little bit. So I’d like to give him the best chance of feeling absolutely nothing when he throws.”

Even with the uncertainty becoming clearer Los Angeles continued getting good starting pitcher. Thomas made his first start a good one and the 29th in a row one of Mattingly’s starters allowed four runs or fewer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-43

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (TBA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 8-7, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke’s pursuit of RHP Orel Hershiser’s consecutive scoreless innings record will continue Sunday. He was originally going to pitch Friday but was placed on the paternity list after flying back to Los Angeles as his wife gave birth to a six-pound, five ounce baby boy named Bode Nicholas Greinke. He has thrown 43 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in baseball since Hershiser’s 59-inning streak in 1988, to lower his ERA to 1.30. Greinke is 9-2 and has allowed just 87 hits and 21 walks while striking out 117 over 131 1/3 innings.

--LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) threw a bullpen session Friday, a day after throwing threw on flat ground Thursday. Anderson left his Tuesday start due to the injury but after making it through his bullpen session without problems he will likely start Tuesday since RHP Zack Greinke is pitching Sunday. Besides throwing a bullpen session, Anderson tested his ankle by fielding bunts hit back to the mound and also did not experience any issues.

--RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City when RHP Zack Greinke was placed on the paternity list Friday. Ravin is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances in the minors and made his major league debut in the second game of the Dodgers’ June 2 doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies.

--OF/INF Alex Guerrero was a late scratch from the lineup Friday with back stiffness. He was originally listed as the left field and batting fifth but manager Don Mattingly said Guerrero was injured on his final swing during batting practice. Guerrero had not started since July 10 and is batting .245 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think obviously he was really good. He gives up that run there in the last inning but we said we didn’t really know what to expect. We wanted him to pitch (like) his last time out in LA, I thought he was good for two innings. We wanted him to kind of pitch like a bullpen guy just kind of be aggressive. If he got through one, two, three, whatever, but obviously for him to able to go five for us is huge tonight.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Ian Thomas after a win vs. the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) left his July 21 start in the third inning. He had an MRI exam July 22 that showed merely inflammation. He threw on flat ground July 23 and threw a bullpen July 24. Besides the bullpen session he also tested his agility by fielding bunts hit back to the mound

--UTL Alex Guerrero (back stiffness) was scratched from the July 24 game and is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke (paternity list)

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

LHP Ian Thomas

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

RHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford