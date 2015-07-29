Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Manager Don Mattingly reiterated Tuesday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have no immediate plans to trade right fielder Yasiel Puig.

Puig has been the subject of published reports and speculation that the Dodgers would deal the Cuban right fielder for the right price, a front-line starting pitcher being one of the team’s biggest needs.

”There hasn’t been any kind of talk between me and (the front office) about him being available,“ Mattingly said before the Dodgers opened a two-game series with a 2-0 loss to the Oakland A’s at Dodger Stadium. ”I don’t know if it’s speculation; I don’t know whatever that would be. I kind of feel like everybody’s always available when you really look at it. But there’s been no talk from the front office to me saying we’re looking to do this or trying to do this (with Puig).

“I’ve read a little bit of it, (but) it hasn’t really filtered down to us. I didn’t hear about it until a day ago or a couple days ago in New York. That was the first I heard about it.”

Despite the rumors, Mattingly downplayed the possibility of the 24-year-old Puig going anywhere. Mattingly added that Puig’s colorful personality and his penchant for showing off skills might contribute to the trade speculation.

”I think Yasiel, obviously, is pretty much a lightning rod in all areas,“ Mattingly said. ”It doesn’t matter if he’s doing good or doing bad or makes a good throw or makes a bad throw or he gets a hit or doesn’t get a hit. He’s pretty much a lightning rod.

“I really looked at it like this time of year there are so many rumors about guys going everywhere.”

Puig was batting .253 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 53 games heading into Tuesday’s contest. Though he has homered twice in the previous seven games, he batted .095. In the previous 15 games, Puig hit .173.

An All-Star last season, Puig batted .296 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs in 148 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-45

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 5-10, 3.45 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 8-6, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson faced his former club, the Athletics, but came out on the short end of a 2-0 loss Tuesday. Anderson pitched well, but a couple of mistakes cost him. “My stuff wasn’t great,” said Anderson, who left his previous start against the Braves on July 21 after 2 2/3 innings with an aggravated left Achilles. Anderson (5-6) allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out two and walked one on 94 pitches (64 strikes). He served up a solo home run to OF Josh Reddick in the seventh and allowed a RBI groundout by 1B Billy Butler in the first.

--3B Justin Turner left the clubhouse hours before the game and was sent to an area hospital emergency room after the team’s medical staff became concerned with a growth near his right thigh area. Turner was diagnosed with an infection. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the growth, which he called a “pimple,” developed over the weekend. Alberto Callaspo started in Turner’s spot and went 0-for-3.

--2B Howie Kendrick recorded two of the Dodgers’ three hits off RHP Sonny Gray, but it was of little consolation. The two hits, though, allowed Kendrick to post his team-leading 31st multi-hit game this season.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez remained one of the National League’s hottest hitters. He hit safely for the ninth time in 10 games since the All-Star break. Gonzalez is batting .421 with three home runs and five RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I left up some pitches. It just wasn’t enough against a good pitcher.” -- LHP Brett Anderson, after he was outdueled by Oakland RHP Sonny Gray on Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 2-0 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) did not play July 28.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Zach Lee

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford