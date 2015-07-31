Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The Los Angeles Dodgers lacked depth behind No. 1 and No. 2 starters Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke as well as in their bullpen heading into Thursday.

The Dodgers addressed those needs, and others, in a big way the day before the non-waiver trade deadline, pulling off a three-team, 12-player trade that also included the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers acquired starting pitchers Alex Wood, Mat Latos and the injured Bronson Arroyo, relievers Jim Johnson and Luis Avilan, and a top prospect, infielder Jose Peraza. They technically obtained first baseman/outfielder Michael Morse, too, but they immediately designated him for assignment.

Los Angeles gave up highly touted Cuban infielder Hector Olivera and a stable of minor league arms, making it look as if they are clear winners in the trade.

Not only did they add much-needed depth to their rotation, but the Dodgers also strengthened their bullpen and added some potential for the future.

The return basically comes down to three main pieces for the Dodgers. Wood, a solid left-hander, is just 24 and will slot into the rotation for a while as he is not even arbitration-eligible until 2017. Latos is a rental who will help immediately. Peraza was as a top prospect in the Atlanta organization, and he assumes that title in the Los Angeles organization, too.

The move definitely makes the Dodgers a stronger team now and potentially in the future, showing again what a team with limitless resources can accomplish in today’s game.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-4, 2.43 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 8-6, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos was acquired by the Dodgers from the Miami Marlins as part of a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday. Latos, 27, is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA with the marlins this season. He helps solidify a rotation that was thin after No. 1 and No. 2 starters Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke.

--LHP Alex Wood was sent to the Dodgers from Atlanta as part of a three-team, 13-player trade on Thursday. He went 7-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 20 starts this season. “I love Alex Wood,” Braves general manager John Hart said. “I do. ...There’s a lot to like about Alex Wood.” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said Wood was “a little hurt” when first informed of the deal, but came around after talking with the manager.

--RHP Jim Johnson was traded to the Dodgers from Atlanta on Thursday. He went 2-3 with nine saves and a 2.25 ERA for Atlanta. The former Baltimore closer, signed by the Braves as a free agent in December, is 25-31 with 133 saves in his career. “J.J. was fine (with the trade),” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “J.J.’s done it a few times.”

--LHP Luis Avilan, traded to the Dodgers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. He went 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 50 games this season. “Luis would seem to be fine (with the deal),” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I think those guys will be fine. I think all three of those guys will be an asset to the Dodgers organization. Here you go -- you (have) a chance to be in a pennant race. It’s going to be fun, and we all wish them luck, and watch them from afar.”

--RHP Bronson Arroyo, dealt from the Atlanta Braves to the Dodgers on Thursday, has not pitched all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Acquired in a trade with Arizona on June 20, the 38-year-old Arroyo is 145-131 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 major league seasons.

--INF Jose Peraza was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Dodgers on Thursday, after hitting .294 at Triple-A Gwinnett. “There’s a lot to like about Jose Peraza,” Braves general manager John Hart said. “We didn’t feel with our people that Jose was going to play second base next year. There’s still more development time, if you will.” The Dodgers optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

--1B Michael Morse, acquired by the Dodgers from the Miami Marlins on Thursday, was designated for assignment. He is signed through 2016, but is hitting just .214 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 52 games. He is making $7.5 million this year and will earn $8.5 million next year.

--RHP Chris Hatcher was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL on Thursday. The move was made to clear a roster spot after a blockbuster trade on Thursday.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw had his start pushed back from Wednesday to Friday due to soreness in his hip. Kershaw, who has a scoreless streak of 29 innings, will face the Los Angeles Angels when he returns.

--RHP Zack Greinke will pitch Saturday against the Angels since LHP Clayton Kershaw had his start pushed back to Friday. Greinke had his scoreless string of 45 2/3 inning snapped in his last start against the New York Mets last weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It has nothing to do with any of the trade rumors, nothing like that. In baseball, people go through slumps. That’s what’s been happening to me. I came to the U.S. to play ball, and that’s what I‘m doing and doing the best I can. If it comes to the point where the Dodgers decide to trade me, I’ll go to that respective team and do my best as well. It’s up to them.” -- Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (sore hip) had his start pushed back from July 29 to July 31.

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) did not play July 28-29 while receiving antibiotics. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26. He is scheduled to pitch for Rancho Cucamonga again July 31.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He began catching bullpen sessions and taking batting practice July 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Zach Lee

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford