Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw’s next start was pushed back -- and back again.

Originally scheduled to start Wednesday, Kershaw was scratched due to soreness in his right hip. But his rescheduled start Friday was also a scratch. He is now scheduled to start Saturday against the Angels.

Kershaw would not answer questions before Friday’s game.

“I‘m starting tomorrow,” was all he said to reporters.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the team wanted Kershaw to throw a bullpen session to test the hip before sending him to the mound in a game. The left-hander did that on Thursday (an off day for the team) -- so they wanted to give him a day to recover before starting.

“We wanted to give him a chance to throw, make sure he felt good,” Mattingly said. “He’s good to go.”

Kershaw also had issues with his hip during September 2012 and had to miss a start. He would not answer questions about how this situation compares. Mattingly was also dismissive when the topic was raised.

“He feels good,” Mattingly said. “He’s not feeling anything. He’s going tomorrow.”

Right-hander Zack Greinke started Friday in Kershaw’s place, pitching on regular rest. Kershaw will have gone eight days between starts if he takes the mound Saturday.

Newly acquired right-hander Mat Latos is scheduled to pitch Sunday with the Dodgers’ other new starter, left-hander Alex Wood, scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-0, 1.79 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 8-6, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke started instead of LHP Clayton Kershaw, who rested his sore hip for an extra day. Greinke continued his run as baseball’s best pitcher this season, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in eight innings in a win over the Angels. Only RF Kole Calhoun (three) and CF Mike Trout (two) recorded hits off Greinke. “Stuff was pretty sharp,” said Greinke, who has won five consecutive starts and is 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA in his last eight performances. Greinke continues to carry the major league’s lowest ERA at 1.41. Trout, who went 3-for-4, drove in all three runs and was a double shy of the cycle, smacked his 32nd home run in the ninth off RHP Kenley Jansen before the closer earned his 18th save despite giving up a run and hitting a batter. Greinke (10-2), who had his streak of 45 2/3 innings scoreless innings snapped Sunday against the New York Mets, allowed two earned runs at Dodger Stadium for first time since April 29 against the San Francisco Giants.

--2B Howie Kendrick homered in his first at-bat against his former club, the Los Angeles Angels. With his eighth home run, Kendrick surpassed his total of seven hit in 157 games last season with the Angels.

--LHP Alex Wood was activated on Friday. Wood, who was involved in the 13-player trade between the Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins on Thursday, had a 7-6 record with a 3.54 ERA in 20 starts with Atlanta.

--RHP Jim Johnson was activated. The reliever, who came to the Dodgers in the multi-player deal with the Braves, had a 2-3 mark with a 2.25 ERA in 48 1/3 innings with the Braves.

--LHP Luis Avilan, who also was a part of Thursday’s trade, was activated by the Dodgers. Avilan was 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger was sent down to make room for the new editions who came to the Dodgers via Thursday’s trade. Bolsinger was 5-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 16 starts with Los Angeles this season.

--RHP Zach Lee was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Lee lost his major league debut last weekend against the New York Mets. He was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in his only start.

--RHP Chin-hui Tsao was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tsao was 1-1 with a 10.29 ERA in five games with Los Angeles.

--1B Michael Morse was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for OF Jose Tabata. Morse came to the Dodgers from the Miami Marlins as part of Thursday’s trade.

--3B Justin Turner was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right thigh skin infection. Turner developed the infection over the weekend during the Dodgers’ road trip in New York.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty good slider. Just one hit. (CF Mike) Trout got a hit off a good one, so that was impressive. But I had a couple of mistakes to those guys. (RF Kole) Calhoun’s first two hits were bad pitches and same thing with Trout.” -- Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke, assessing his performance against the Angels Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (sore hip) had his start pushed back from July 29 to July 31 and then to Aug. 1.

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) did not play July 28-29 while receiving antibiotics. He was placed on the DL July 31, retroactive to July 27. He would have been unavailable for another six or seven days, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (virus) said on July 31 that he has been “battling a virus” the past three days.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26. He pitched for Rancho Cucamonga again July 31.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He began catching bullpen sessions and taking batting practice July 29.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford