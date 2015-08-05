Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Jimmy Rollins, introduced by Philadelphia Phillies public-address announcer Dan Baker as he had so many times before, stepped into the batter’s box to a standing ovation in the first inning Tuesday night.

Rollins stepped out and doffed his batting helmet, but still the fans cheered.

The 36-year-old shortstop doffed it once more, and finally the ovation subsided.

Rollins, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was playing his first game back in Citizens Bank Park, after an offseason trade. He spent 15 years with the Phillies, during which time he won an NL MVP award (2007), was named to three All-Star teams, won three Gold Gloves and became the franchise’s all-time leader in hits (2,306) and doubles (806).

More significantly, he was an integral part of a world champion (2008), an NL champion (‘09) and five straight NL East winners (2007-11).

“I didn’t leave anything on the table,” he said in the visiting dugout before the game.

Rollins, 2-for-5 in the game (albeit with an error), said he is happy to be in Los Angeles, happy to be with a team that is leading the NL West. At the same time he keeps track of the Phillies, partially with the help of his mother-in-law, who lives in Philadelphia.

Rollins said he texted an emoji to pitcher Cole Hamels after he was traded to Texas last week. While he wouldn’t reveal exactly what it was, Rollins did say “it wasn’t the happiest of emojis.”

Rollins also said that before he was traded in the offseason he spoke with Philadelphia general manager Ruben Amaro about the poor communication skills of then-manager Ryne Sandberg.

“I thought that was something that he needed to work on,” Rollins said.

Instead, Sandberg resigned on June 26, something Rollins called “unfortunate.”

The same could not be said of his tenure in Philadelphia.

“I thought about it in a sense that when I left, I filled a promise I made my mom, actually, when I got drafted in ‘96,” he said. “I knew the reputation of the Phillies. They weren’t winning a lot. I told her, ‘They’re not filling the stadium but at some point they will. When we win, they’ll show up.’ All those things we were able to get accomplished. We would have loved to have won more, but when you’re lucky enough to win one (World Series), you have to appreciate that.”

RECORD: 60-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson 5-6, 3.14 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 5-11, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson, Wednesday’s starter, lost 2-0 to Oakland in his last start and is winless over his last four outings. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He leads the majors in groundball percentage (66.7), and is third in groundball/flyball ratio (3.87). He lost his only career start against the Phillies on July 7, going five innings and yielding four runs (three earned) on six hits.

--LHP Alex Wood, making his first start for the Dodgers since he was acquired in a trade with Atlanta last week, went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and eight hits in losing to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Wood, who struck out eight and walked two, pitched well before running into trouble in the seventh. He allowed a hit and two walks before giving way to reliever Joel Peralta, who surrendered a grand slam to Maikel Franco. “I probably should’ve taken him out after the sixth,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Wood. “He did a good job.”

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-5 in his return to Philadelphia, and has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that stretch.

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Ellis, hitting .222 overall, is riding a six-game hitting streak and has a .319/.429/.511 slashline over 17 games since May 26.

--C Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes, who hit .267 in 15 at-bats over nine games, returns to a place where he hit .304 in 62 games earlier this season.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He began catching bullpen sessions and taking batting practice July 29. He was activated Aug. 4.

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26. He pitched for Rancho Cucamonga again July 31, and he is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 5.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford