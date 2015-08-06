Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Where Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Brett Anderson is concerned, catcher A.J. Ellis has the right touch.

When Ellis is behind the plate, Anderson is 6-0 this season. He is 0-6 throwing to everybody else.

“He has a game plan,” Anderson said of Ellis after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night. “He does a ton of scouting. I feel like I just ride the wave.”

Neither player had seen action in a while before Wednesday. Anderson missed a start last week, when the Dodgers had two off-days, and Ellis had been on the disabled list for over two weeks. That didn’t seem to matter, though, as Anderson allowed one run on four hits over six innings, while striking out five and walking two.

“We’re generally on the same page going in there and it’s just kind of up to him to execute, and he did an amazing job tonight,” Ellis said. “It’s fun to catch him. He’s fun to work with. He works fast. He’s got a great tempo out there. He keeps the infielders involved. He keeps the ball on the ground, which is a great recipe for a lot of success.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke 10-2, 1.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 2-5, 6.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke beat the Angels his last time out, going eight innings and yielding two runs on five hits in eight innings of work. He leads the majors in ERA (1.41), quality starts (20), opponents’ batting average (.186) and walks/hits per inning pitched (0.83). Earlier this season, he had a scoreless-innings streak of 45 2/3 innings, the longest for any pitcher since retired Dodger Orel Hershiser worked a record 59 straight in 1988. Greinke pitched eight shutout innings to beat the Phillies on July 9, and in his career is 5-1 with a 2.03 ERA against Philadelphia.

--LHP Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday night, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five and walking two. The major league leader in groundball percentage entering the game, he recorded 10 groundball outs. Because the Dodgers had two off-days last week, he was making his first start since July 28, and as a result he said his velocity was “probably the best it’s been all year” -- so much so that he struggled with his command early on. He settled in with the help of C A.J. Ellis. All six of Anderson’s victories this season have come with Ellis behind the plate. “He has a game plan,” Anderson said. “He does a ton of scouting. I feel like I just ride the wave.” Ellis was making his first appearance since coming off the disabled list Tuesday. “We’re generally on the same page going in there and it’s just kind of up to him to execute,” Ellis said, “and he did an amazing job tonight.”

--RF Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Phillies, but also ran the Dodgers out of an inning in the seventh. With the bases loaded, two outs and Jimmy Rollins at the plate, Philadelphia’s Hector Neris bounced a pitch that momentarily eluded catcher Carlos Ruiz. Ruiz quickly recovered the ball, and Rollins gave Puig the stop sign. The young outfielder nonetheless charged down the line, only to slam on the brakes when he saw that Ruiz was poised to tag him. He retreated toward third, but Ruiz chased him down and tagged him out. “I‘m not sure what happened on that,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said, “because that ball didn’t get too far away.”

--CF Joc Pederson walked three times for the second straight day Wednesday against the Phillies, and his 65 walks this season are the most by a Dodgers rookie since Greg Brock had 83 in 1983. Like teammate Yasiel Puig, Pederson had a base-running error in Wednesday’s victory over Philadelphia, when he was gunned down at third by Phillies RF Jeff Francoeur while trying to advance on a single by Alberto Callaspo. “He should be (aware of Francoeur’s strong arm),” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously it’s stuff we talk about all the time, at the beginning of every series. It’s back to your base-running principles: You’re not going to make the first out (of an inning) at third base. If you’re going to go to third there, you’re going to be sure. ... That’s what’s frustrating. That’s a chance you take with one out. It’s a gamble. With no outs, it’s not a very smart play.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen struck out the side in order in the ninth inning Wednesday against Philadelphia to record his 20th save of the season and the 126th of his career, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the Dodgers’ all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came in really aggressive. I know from experience, working with Kenley, when it’s that one-run lead, it’s almost like he comes out of that bullpen knowing his back’s already against the wall. ... He knows he has to be ready for that first pitch of the game, and he showed that today. That’s as dominant as I’ve caught all season long tonight. And it’s hopefully what the second half of the year is going to look like.” -- Dodgers C A.J. Ellis, of RHP Kenley Jansen, who struck out the side Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26. He pitched for Rancho Cucamonga again July 31, and he is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 5.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford