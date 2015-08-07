Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It’s no secret Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke can pitch.

The 31-year-old owns baseball’s best ERA at 1.71 and is the clear frontrunner for the National League Cy Young award.

But Thursday was a reminder that he can swing the lumber, too.

As he endured his worst start of the season, allowing a season-high six runs, Greinke redeemed himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored to help the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-8.

“Today I was really mad after that first inning, so more motivation to try and get some hits,” Greinke said. “Usually I just try to focus on pitching, but we were down by some runs so I needed to put some good at-bats out there today.”

The Dodgers needed runs because Greinke, who had allowed five runs in a start just once this season, surrendered five in the first inning to the Phillies. In his previous eight starts, he had allowed just four runs over 58 2/3 innings, including eight innings of one-hit ball against the Phillies on July 9.

So Greinke took matters into his own hands at the plate.

“He can swing the bat, that’s for sure,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

In fact, Greinke has five career homers. He even hit .328 in 2013 with Los Angeles.

Sometimes, he even wonders if he could have made the big leagues as a position player. But now, his focus his pitching, and why not? He’s become one of the best in the game.

“I don’t think about it anymore, I used to think about it,” Greinke said. “Maybe, but (hitting is) not that easy at the same time.”

And sometimes an old reminder helps, too.

“You know what, I looked at my high school video and my swing’s not as good as I thought it was,” Greinke said. “My confidence then was good enough to make it to the majors, but my swing wasn’t as good as I remembered.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 9-6, 2.37 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-5, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start Friday night’s game against the Pirates at PNC Park. Kershaw has thrown 37 straight scoreless innings and is 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in his career against Pittsburgh. Over his last six starts, Kershaw has 61 strikeouts, three walks and a 0.38 ERA.

--RHP Zack Greinke, Thursday’s starter, improved to 11-2 with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Dodgers’ 10-8 victory despite suffering his worst start of the season. Greinke, who entered with a major-league-best 1.41 ERA, surrendered a season-high six runs, five of which came in the first inning. He was able to finish six innings and struck out eight. He made up for his struggles by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a homer and three runs scored. ”Today I was really mad after that first inning, so more motivation to try and get some hits,“ Greinke said. ”Usually I just try to focus on pitching, but we were down by some runs so I needed to put some good at-bats out there today.

--SS Jimmy Rollins completed his return to Philadelphia with another standing ovation from fans, the third he received during the Dodgers’ three-game series in Philadelphia. On Thursday, Rollins went 1-for-5 with a double. He has reached safely in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .306 over that span.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-5 Thursday with a three-run home run, giving him 22 homers on the season. Gonzalez’s three-run shot flipped a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 advantage that the Dodgers never relinquished. Gonzalez leads the Dodgers in batting average (.296), home runs (22), RBIs (65) and on-base percentage (.372).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can swing the bat, that’s for sure.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Zack Greinke after a win on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26. He pitched for Rancho Cucamonga again July 31, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 5.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford