Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Turner isn’t likely to return to action next Tuesday, the first day he is eligible to be activated from the disabled list, as the Los Angeles Dodgers hoped.

However, the third baseman should be back shortly thereafter.

The Dodgers originally planned on Turner needing to spend just the minimum 15 days on the disabled list while recovering from a skin infection on his right thigh.

However, the infection has been slow to heal and Turner only began hitting off a tee and throwing Friday at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch spring training facility in Glendale, Ariz.

Turner was unable to take part in any baseball activities for 10 days. He will likely return sometime during the home series with the Cincinnati Reds from Aug. 13-16.

“We didn’t think it would be that long,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Friday. “Now he’s got to get back in shape to be ready.”

Switch-hitting Alberto Callapso and right-handed hitting Alex Guerrero have been filling in at third base since Turner went on the DL on July 27. Turner is hitting .323 with 13 home runs in 83 games.

“They’ve done a good job getting some hits and getting on the base for the short term,” Mattingly said of Callapso and Guerrero. “We want Justin in the lineup for the long term, though.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-7, 4.29 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 7-6, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Chris Heisey was released Friday. He had been designated for assignment July 30. Heisey, 30, batting just .154 in 17 games. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds from 2010-14 and is a .246 lifetime hitter with 50 home runs.

--3B Justin Turner began hitting off a tee and throwing Friday at the Camelback Ranch training facility in Glendale, Ariz., and will likely not be activated from the disabled list next Tuesday, the first day he is eligible. Turner has been slow to heal from the skin infection on his right thigh and is expected to return for the home series against Cincinnati from Aug. 13-16.

--LHP Brett Anderson revealed Friday that he is playing with tendinitis in his right wrist, which developed after he checked a swing in a game against Oakland on July 28. Anderson said the injury does not affect his pitching but he does feel some discomfort while batting.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw’s string of 37 consecutive scoreless innings ended quickly Friday night when Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco hit a first-pitch home run to lead off the bottom of the first in a game the Pirates won 5-4 in 10 innings. The major league record is 59 innings by Orel Hershiser in 1988. Kershaw had a 41-inning streak last season. Kershaw had won his previous four starts but did not factor in the decision as he allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

--RHP Mat Latos will start Saturday at Pittsburgh, his second with the Dodgers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade July 30. Latos is 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA against the Pirates in 12 career starts. On Sunday, Latos allowed one run in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his Dodgers’ debut but did not factor in the decision.

--RHP Carlos Frias was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma, where he was on a rehab assignment. Frias had been out since July 1 with lower back tightness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was a tough one. I struggled all the way through pretty much and give the Pirates credit. They did a good job battling me the whole night and I just didn’t really have good stuff. -- Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, after his team lost to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He began participating in baseball activities Aug. 7.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford