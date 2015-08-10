Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Slumping Yasiel Puig was not in the starting lineup Sunday night for the third time in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ past seven games, but manager Don Mattingly said that does not mean the talented right fielder is becoming a part-time player.

Mattingly said he sat Puig out because he thought it was a bad matchup against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Charlie Morton. Going into Sunday night, Morton had held right-handed batters to a .226 batting average and three home runs in 164 at-bats this season.

Puig entered the game in the seventh inning as part of a double switch and singled in his only at-bat as the Dodgers lost 13-6 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Puig has struggled against pitching of all types over the last two months.

He went 0-for-9 in the first two games of the three-game series, in which the Dodgers were swept, and he is 4-for-23 (.174) in his first eight games in August. That came after he hit .198 in July in 24 games.

Puig has been known to be temperamental during his three years with the Dodgers. However, Mattingly said he had a positive talk with Puig prior to Sunday night’s game.

“He’s fine with why he wasn’t playing,” Mattingly said. “He understands. He’s going to be in there more often than not.”

The slide dropped Puig’s batting average to .246. That is quite a comedown from his rookie season of 2013 when he batted .319 or the .296 he hit last season.

Puig is putting in extra work in the batting cages in an effort to shake his slump, and Mattingly believes he is seeing progress.

“I think he’s been swinging better, for sure,” Mattingly said. “We’re just trying to get him straight. He’s been too far turned, too far forward. We want to get him straightened back up so he’s not so twisted.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-4, 3.75 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 6-6, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Howie Kendrick left with a strained left hamstring in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 13-6 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. He was injured while beating out an infield single. Kendrick will be re-examined Monday in Los Angeles and is likely to land on the disabled list. He went 2-for-3 for his fifth straight multi-hit game. He is 11-for-23 during the streak.

--3B Justin Turner took live batting practice Sunday at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training facility in Glendale, Ariz., for the first time since going on the disabled list July 27 with a skin infection on his left thigh. He is expected to be activated sometime during the four-game series with Cincinnati that begins Thursday.

--RF Yasiel Puig was not in the lineup for the third time in seven games as he continues to slump. However, he did single in his only at-bat after entering the game in the seventh inning as part of a double switch. Puig went 0-for-9 in the first two games of the series and is 4-for-23 in his first eight games in August after hitting just .198 in 24 games during July.

--OF Carl Crawford made just his sixth start since being activated from the disabled list June 22 and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday. Crawford played left field, and OF Andre Ethier moved to right field to take Yasiel Puig’s place.

--INF Alberto Callapso started at third base for the fourth time in the past five games and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and two walks. He had been sharing time at third with INF/OF Alex Guerrero since 3B Justin Turner was injured.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Sunday. He is hitting .359 (28-for-78) in 20 games since the All-Star break.

--C Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Sunday. He is hitting .352 (31-for-88) with 18 RBIs in his past 28 games.

--RHP Chris Hatcher, on the disabled list since June 15 with a left oblique strain, can stay on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City through Aug. 23, when the 30-day limit expires. He is expected to be activated then, manager Don Mattingly said Sunday.

--LHP Brett Anderson (6-6, 3.06 ERA) will face Washington on Monday night. Anderson ended a four-start winless streak Wednesday when allowed one run in six innings at Philadelphia. He has never pitched against the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to obviously to get out of that inning without anybody else coming in. It was just one of those fluky things. I felt like I made a lot of quality pitches, a lot of weak contact. I’d honestly say it’s one of the worst professional outings I’ve had, so it can only go better from there.” -- RHP Jim Johnson, who retired just two of the 10 batters he faced in the seventh inning Sunday during the Dodgers’ 13-6 loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) left the Aug. 9 game. He will be examined Aug. 10 in Los Angeles, and he is likely to land on the disabled list.

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He began participating in baseball activities Aug. 7, and he took live batting practice Aug. 9. He is expected to be activated during the Aug. 13-16 series against Cincinnati.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3. He is expected to be activated Aug. 24 following the maximum 30 days he can be on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford