Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- A hamstring injury will sideline second baseman Howie Kendrick for the next two weeks, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers without another one of their key hitters.

Kendrick was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a strained left hamstring. Kendrick, who is hitting .296 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs, sustained the injury running out a ground ball in the fifth inning Sunday during the Dodgers’ 13-6 defeat against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

“That’s a big loss for us, but we’ve got some guys who are going to get opportunities. I look forward to it.” manager Don Mattingly said of losing Kendrick.

The Dodgers, who already are playing without third baseman Justin Turner (right thigh infection), called infielder Jose Peraza from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Kendrick’s spot on the roster.

Peraza, who was acquired by the Dodgers from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade on July 30, hit .385 with a homer and four RBIs in 10 games with Oklahoma City. He made his major league debut Monday, starting at second base, and he went 1-for-4 with a walk in the Dodgers’ 8-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Peraza, 21, became the youngest position player to debut with the Dodgers since third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was 19 when he arrived in 1998.

Infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez also is expected to see playing time at second, and Mattingly mentioned Alberto Callaspo, who has been used primarily at third, as another option.

Turner, who has missed 12 games since going on the DL on July 27, is expected to return in a few days. He is batting .323 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-3, 2.80 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 11-2, 1.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--PH Carl Crawford prevented the Dodgers from being shut out by the Nationals, hitting a three-run home run off RHP Doug Fister with two outs in the ninth. Crawford has two homers this year.

--2B Howie Kendrick was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Kendrick sustained the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

--INF Justin Turner is expected to return in a few days, manager Don Mattingly said. Turner has been out since July 27 with an infection on his right thigh. Turner was hitting .323 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs before landing on the DL.

--RHP Carlos Frias had his option voided and returned to the disabled list (retroactive Aug. 2) with lower back tightness. The club is conducting additional tests on Frias’ back, manager Don Mattingly said Monday.

--2B Jose Peraza reached base twice in his major league debut, going 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk. Peraza, who was obtained from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade on July 30, was called up Monday to replace injured 2B Howie Kendrick.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve got some guys that are tough matchups for him, I believe. All through (their lineup) are righties. They’re not a rollover club. It’s not a club out there trying to pull him or roll him over. Still, he was throwing the ball pretty good there until he hit the snag.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Brett Anderson, who took the loss Monday as the Dodgers fell 8-3 to the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He began participating in baseball activities Aug. 7, and he took live batting practice Aug. 9. He is expected to be activated in mid-August.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. As of Aug. 10, he was undergoing tests on his back.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3. He is expected to be activated Aug. 24 following the maximum 30 days he can be on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford