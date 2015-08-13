Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Justin Turner thought he might have been bitten by a bug.

“I scratched it and it got bigger and bigger,” Turner said of the skin irritation on his right thigh. “It was pretty swollen and there was substantial redness.”

So when the Dodgers got back from their 10-day road trip following the All-Star break, Turner went to Stan Conte, the Dodgers’ head trainer.

“Stan told me I had to get to the emergency room,” Turner said.

It turns out Turner had an ingrown hair that had become infected. He was diagnosed with MRSA - (Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus), a type of staph infection that is difficult to treat and can be very serious if it spreads.

“It was scary. It’s not a joking matter,” Turner said. “If it spreads over your whole body or gets into your organs or anything, that’s a pretty scary situation.”

The infection was treated with medication and the site was lanced. Turner went on the DL. Most frustrating for him, he could not do anything that would produce sweat and possibly re-infect the open wound.

So when Turner worked out, he would take five swings then sit down, take five more swings and so on. Every 45 minutes, his dressing had to be replaced.

“It turned a workout that would normally last an hour and a half into 3 1/2 hours,” he said.

The site has healed over and Turner was cleared to take full batting practice over the weekend. He rejoined the Dodgers on Tuesday and went through a full workout Wednesday.

He should be activated from the DL on Thursday or Friday.

“Tomorrow would be awesome but if they’re going to be on the cautious side, then it’ll be Friday,” Turner said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 1-1, 3.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-8, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw threw eight shutout innings and struck out eight in the Dodgers’ 3-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. Kershaw retired the first 16 batters he faced before Nationals CF Michael Taylor smacked a one-out double off the wall in center in the sixth inning. Kershaw (10-2), who had his 37-inning scoreless streak snapped in his previous start against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday, limited the Nationals to three hits. The left-hander topped 200 strikeouts for the sixth straight season, tying the franchise mark set by lefty Sandy Koufax. Koufax (1961-66) and Tom Seaver (1968-76) are the only pitchers in modern National League history to accomplish the feat. “It’s cool when you get to be mentioned with those guys, obviously,” said Kershaw, who also recorded double digits in wins for the sixth year in a row. “Not the most important thing in the world, but it’s definitely an honor to be associated with those guys for sure.” Kershaw blanked Washington for the second time in a row. He held the Nationals scoreless for eight innings on three hits with 14 strikeouts on July 18 in a 4-2 Los Angeles win. Kershaw is 9-2 in 13 career games against the Nationals.

--LF Carl Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Crawford’s RBI single to left brought home CF Joc Pederson, who walked and reached second on a fielder’s choice, for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead with two outs in the third. That turned out to be enough for the Dodgers. Crawford, who went 3-for-4 with a double, is batting .457 in 21 career games against the Nationals. He is 7-for-16 in his career against Nationals starter Jordan Zimmermann. “Just trying to make something happen whenever I get a chance to play because bats are limited right now,” said Crawford, who serves as the backup in left to Andre Ethier. “(Zimmermann) throws 95, so it’s not easy at-bats, I’ll tell you that. Fortunately enough I’ve been having success again him. I don’t really know why, but I seem to find a hole.”

--OF Andre Ethier doubled in the eighth inning for his 293rd career two-bagger. That ties Ethier with Bill Russell for fifth on the all-time Los Angeles list.

--RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 22nd save in 23 chances with a perfect ninth Wednesday night. It was Jansen’s 128th career save, moving him into sole possession of third place on the all-time Dodgers save list.

--SS Enrique Hernandez, who started in short in place of Jimmy Rollins, helped preserve the shutout win over the Nationals in the sixth inning. With CF Michael Taylor at second and two outs, 3B Yunel Escobar ripped a shot off LHP Clayton Kershaw up the middle. However, Hernandez dived and gloved the smash and made a strong throw to first to nail Escobar on a close play. “He made some plays. They hit every ball really hard at him tonight,” Kershaw said. “I felt like that play coming up the middle like that saved a run for us. Awesome play. Huge.”

--RHP Chris Hatcher (oblique strain) has completed his rehab assignment and is expected to join the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Thursday to be evaluated for possible activation from the DL on Friday. Hatcher has been out since June 14.

--INF Justin Turner (skin infection) should be activated from the DL Thursday or Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just trying to make something happen whenever I get a chance to play because bats are limited right now.” -- LF Carl Crawford, who serves as the backup in left to Andre Ethier.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3. He has completed his rehab assignment and is expected to join the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Aug. 13 to be evaluated for possible activation from the DL on Aug. 14.

--3B Justin Turner (right thigh infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He began participating in baseball activities Aug. 7, and he took live batting practice Aug. 9. He should be activated from the DL Aug. 13 or 14.

--RHP Joel Peralta (right neck sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11. Peralta said he began to feel discomfort during last week’s series in Philadelphia.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. As of Aug. 10, he was undergoing tests on his back.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Yimi Garcia

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford