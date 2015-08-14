Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers activated Justin Turner from the disabled list before Thursday’s game and manager Don Mattingly indicated the third baseman will be back in the starting lineup.

It is a welcome end to what Turner himself described as “a scary situation.” An ingrown hair led to an infection that was diagnosed as MRSA, a type of staph infection that is resistant to antibiotic treatment and can become very serious if it spreads.

Turner was placed on the DL a little over two weeks ago while he was treated for the infection. He returns with no restrictions on playing time.

“Nobody’s said anything to me about having to gradually ease him back in,” Mattingly said. “That being said, we never really go past three or four in a row. We always give him (a break). We’ve been doing that since last year or the time he started playing regular. It’ll be pretty much back to what it’s been.”

The Dodgers have to hope Turner’s production returns to what it has been as well. He leads the Dodgers in batting average (.323) and OPS (.946) with a career-high 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. He was double-switched into the game in the fifth inning Thursday and went 1-for-3 in the loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

With Howie Kendrick on the DL with a hamstring injury, Mattingly said Turner and Alberto Callaspo will work out at second base and one or the other could see action there as well as their usual time at third base.

“We’ll see who is most comfortable over there and what gives us the most options,” Mattingly said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (LHP John Lamb, major league debut) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 7-7, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Joc Pederson homered and drove in two runs in a losing effort against the Reds. It was Pederson’s 22nd home run this season, but his first since July 25, a span of 13 games.

--RHP Mat Latos face the Reds for the first time since he made comments of his former club and teammates. Latos accused the Reds’ training staff of rushing him back from a knee injury during the 2014 season and said the Cincinnati clubhouse lacked leadership. Latos (4-9), who the Reds traded to the Miami Marlins during the offseason before Dodgers acquired him in a deal last month, surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and an intentional walk in 4 2/3 innings. “I’ve turned the page,” Latos said. “It’s done and over with. I’ve got to worry about what I’ve got to worry about here.”

--RHP Zack Greinke had his major league-leading ERA lowered to 1.59 from 1.65 due to a scoring change in the Dodgers’ Aug. 6 game at Philadelphia. Phillies SS Cesar Hernandez was originally credited with a bunt base hit before advancing to second on a throwing error by Greinke. The play has since been ruled a two-base error.

--3B Justin Turner (thigh infection) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Thursday. Turner returned in the fifth inning during a double switch. He went 1-for-3 with a run. Turner is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday. To make room for Turner on the roster, INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

--INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Peraza went 1-for-6 with a triple in two games with the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve turned the page. It’s done and over with. I’ve got to worry about what I’ve got to worry about here.” -- Dodgers RHP Mat Latos, who faced the Reds for the first time since he made comments of his former club and teammates on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (sore left shoulder) was not in the lineup Aug. 13. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He began a throwing program in early July. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 24, July 27 and July 29. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3. He has completed his rehab assignment and is expected to join the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Aug. 13 to be evaluated for possible activation from the DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Joel Peralta (right neck sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11. Peralta said he began to feel discomfort during last week’s series in Philadelphia.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. As of Aug. 10, he was undergoing tests on his back.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Yimi Garcia

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford