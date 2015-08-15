Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly pleads guilty to scoreboard-watching.

”The No. 1 thing is to take care of yourself ... take care of your own business,“ Mattingly said. ”But if guys act like they don’t look at the scoreboard, that’s just crazy. Everybody watches. I watch the scoreboard from the very first game of the year. I want to know who’s playing well, who’s winning. I want to see who’s hot.

“So I‘m watching everybody in our division on a daily basis. It doesn’t take that much energy to look up there and see who’s winning or losing. It happens all the time.”

Mattingly said his focus is on the NL West, not the wild-card standings, and it will occasionally affect his in-game decisions. He admitted he might use his bullpen differently based on how the second-place San Francisco Giants have done that day -- whether there’s a chance to add a game to the Dodgers’ lead or if they are just “holding serve.”

Mattingly said there are “ongoing discussions” about how to set up the starting rotation heading into September, knowing that the Dodgers will play the Giants twice down the stretch -- Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Los Angeles and Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in San Francisco.

The Dodgers have two off days next week (Monday and Thursday) and are considering “re-arranging” the rotation, Mattingly said. Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers have gone 8-2 in games started by Zack Greinke or Clayton Kershaw, just 6-10 when anyone else has started.

“We’re looking at what makes the most sense with those guys,” Mattingly said Friday. “We haven’t set it yet but we’re talking about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-1, 3.06 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 6-7, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood earned his first win in a Los Angeles Dodgers’ uniform in a victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Wood, who came to the Dodgers in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30, worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Wood (8-7), who took a line drive off his foot on a ball hit by Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips in the third inning, struck out three and walked three. Wood captured the win in his third start since joining the Dodgers. He said he didn’t feel any pressure to deliver, but he wanted to meet his own high standards. ”Expectations wherever you go are high,“ said Wood, who threw 82 pitches (52 strikes). ”If you want to stay here and you want be a part of something, especially a part of something like this in what we’ve got going in L.A., you have come in and perform and do what you need to do. Not just to be a contributor, and to make trades look good or bad, but to stay here. “This is an organization that wants to win, and I‘m excited to be a part of it.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his 23rd save in 24 chances. Jansen recorded his 129th career save, tying Jeff Shaw for second on the Dodgers’ all-time list. Eric Gagne is the all-time leader with 161 saves.

--3B Justin Turner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, making his first start after being activated from the DL on Thursday. Turner, who was drafted by the Reds, is batting .455 with a double and four RBIs in his last seven games against Cincinnati.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez clubbed his team-high 23rd home run with a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Fourteen of Gonzalez’s home runs have come at Dodger Stadium.

--RHP Chris Hatcher was activated from the 60-day disabled list. Hatcher has been out since June 14 with a strained oblique. He has an 0-3 record with a 6.38 ERA this season.

--RHP Juan Nicasio (left abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Nicasio is 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 38 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was good; let’s take it and hopefully we can kind of build off it.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a win over the reds on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Juan Nicasio (strained abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14.

--RHP Joel Peralta (right neck sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11. Peralta said he began to feel discomfort during last week’s series in Philadelphia.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. As of Aug. 10, he was undergoing tests on his back.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford