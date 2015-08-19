Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Dodgers officially juggled their coaching staff Tuesday when new third-base coach Ron Roenicke made his debut against the Oakland A‘s.

Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers the past four-plus seasons before being fired this year after the Brewers started 7-18. Roenicke replaced third base coach Lorenzo Bundy, who remains on the Dodgers staff, assisting bench coach Tim Wallach and working with outfielders.

Roenicke coached third base for the Angels for six seasons before being promoted to bench coach in 2006.

”I missed being on the field,“ Roenicke said before the Dodgers’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to Oakland. ”It’s been a long summer. So when this came up, and it came up in a hurry, I thought about it a little bit, but I‘m excited to get back out there and coach third base. “Haven’t been there for a while, but I really enjoyed it when I was there. It’s time to get back on the field again.”

Roenicke said Dodgers coach Don Mattingly called him on Saturday, after informing Bundy that he was going to hire a new third-base coach. Once he talked to Bundy, Mattingly received a list of potential replacements from Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations. Mattingly said the choice was easy.

“As soon as I saw Ron, his name for me was on the top of that list from the standpoint of quality, watching from afar with the Angels and playing against his teams in Milwaukee,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly declined to say why the Dodgers made this move now. But base running has been a problem for the team throughout the year.

Roenicke said his No. 1 concern before taking the job was making sure that Mattingly truly wanted him on his staff and wasn’t being forced to hire him.

“I guess the biggest thing for me was does Donnie want me to do it,” Roenicke said. “Is this coming from somebody else or does Donnie want me to do it? Because I know managing and coaching, how important it is to have people who you want there. ... But when I asked Donnie about whether he wanted me there and he said absolutely, it made the difference for me. And the fact that he had already talked to (Bundy) about it.”

Mattingly said he’s not concerned about his job security with a former major-league manager on his staff.

“All I‘m worried about is winning,” Mattingly said. “This is a pretty good job to have. I‘m sure there are a lot of guys who would like it. That’s always the case. Those are things that are to me so far down the road. You just worry about winning games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 8-7, 3.74 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-12, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up one run and five hits over seven innings but got a no-decision Tuesday night in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Oakland. He struck out seven, walked two and threw 116 pitches, leaving the game with a 4-1 lead. In his previous six starts, Kershaw went 5-0 with a 0.75 ERA. He had pitched at least 8.0 scoreless innings in five of those starts. “It was a struggle,” Kershaw said. “I don’t know how many pitches I threw, but it was too many for seven innings. The A’s did a good job. I didn’t have a great feel. When you don’t have your best stuff, you’ll definitely take an outing like this.”

--C A.J. Ellis went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer, walked a career-high-tying four times and scored twice Tuesday night in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Oakland. His blast in the top of the eighth inning gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead, but the A’s answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Ellis hit RHP Fernando Rodriguez’ first-pitch fastball over the left-center field wall for his third blast of the season. “I walked the previous three times and I took an educated guess that I’d get a first pitch fastball,” Ellis said. “I put a good swing on it but it doesn’t mean a thing.”

--RHP Mat Latos was moved out of the starting rotation Tuesday and to the bullpen, where he’ll stay throughout the team’s eight-game road trip, manager Don Mattingly said. Latos had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the A‘s, but LHP Alex Wood will now start that game. The Dodgers have two off days during their road trip, and the move was made primarily to keep RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw on their regular schedules. LHP Brett Anderson will also remain in the Dodgers’ short-term, four-man rotation. “Kind of allows us to maximize the off days, basically Zack and Clayton, making sure they’re getting as many turns around as we can,” Mattingly said. “Allow us a little bit of length out in the pen, use our guys a little bit differently.” Latos has struggled since coming to the Dodgers on July 30 from Miami in a five-player trade.

--RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) was injured Tuesday night in the top of the eighth inning while beating out an infield single in a 5-4, 10-innng loss to Oakland. Puig left the game for a pinch runner and will have an MRI on Wednesday morning, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a struggle. I don’t how many pitches I threw, but it was too many for seven innings. The A’s did a good job. I didn’t have a great feel. When you don’t have your best stuff, you’ll definitely take an outing like this.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who gave up one run over seven innings but got a no-decision Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) was injured Aug. 18. Puig left the game for a pinch runner and will have an MRI on Aug. 19, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

--RHP Juan Nicasio (strained abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14.

--RHP Joel Peralta (right neck sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11. Peralta said he began to feel discomfort during last week’s series in Philadelphia.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. As of Aug. 10, he was undergoing tests on his back.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford