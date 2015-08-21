Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Dodgers were dropping a 5-2 decision Wednesday to the Oakland A‘s, their front office was busy off the field.

The Dodgers completed a trade for Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley, a deal that cost them a pair of minor-leaguers, right-hander John Richy and outfielder Darnell Sweeney.

Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who was Utley’s teammate and double-play partner for 12 years in Philadelphia, got early word about a potential deal.

What will Utley bring to the Dodgers?

”He can add a lot,“ Rollins said. ”Hopefully, No. 1 first and foremost, that he’s healthy and in a good place. But that being the case, the way he’s swung the bat since he’s been playing, anyone can use that, and we can definitely use it.

“He has that experience. He’s a tough guy. He brings that with him. There will be some new excitement in the clubhouse. He has a chance to play some meaningful baseball late in the year again. That’s what we all want.”

Utley grew up in Long Beach and attended UCLA, so playing for the Dodgers is a homecoming.

“I think it would be a lot of fun,” Rollins said. “One, that was his team. Went to school over at UCLA, plays well at Dodger Stadium. Actually he beats up the Dodgers when he’s in a Phillies uniform. If everything goes through and he’s here, it would be nice to see him playing some home games here at a place where he’s comfortable playing.”

Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10 with a strained left hamstring. Enrique Hernandez manned the position Wednesday and went 1-for-3.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 7-7, 3.48 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-9, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Yasiel Puig had an MRI on his injured right hamstring Wednesday morning, and the results were encouraging, manager Don Mattingly said. According to Mattingly, Dodgers vice president of medical services Stan Conte said Puig has a “very mild” strain and should avoid a trip to the disabled list. Puig was injured in the eighth inning Tuesday against Oakland while beating out an infield single. He spent time on the disabled list earlier this season with an injured left hamstring, but Mattingly said the right hamstring injury isn’t nearly as severe. Mattingly, in fact, said he expects Puig to be in the lineup at some point during the Dodgers’ three-game series at Houston, which begins Friday after an off day Thursday. Puig said he was feeling better Wednesday and was hopeful he would be able to test his hamstring Friday.

--2B Chase Utley was acquired by the Dodgers from the Phillies in exchange for two minor-leaguers, RHP John Richy and OF Darnell Sweeney. Activated from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 7 after being out more than a month with right ankle inflammation, Utley is hitting just .217 with five home runs and 30 RBIs in 73 games this season. The Phillies sent the Dodgers $2 million toward the $6 million Utley will make in the remainder of this season. Los Angeles will be responsible for a $2 million buyout of Utley’s 2016 option.

--RHP John Richy and OF Darnell Sweeney was dealt by the Dodgers to the Phillies in exchange for 2B Chase Utley and cash. Richy, 23, was a third-round draft pick out of UNLV last year. He was 10-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) for high Class A Rancho Cucamonga this year.

Sweeney, 24, played 116 games this year for Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting .271 with a .332 on-base percentage, a .409 slugging percentage, nine homers, 49 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

--SS Jimmy Rollins hit his 12th home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot in the third inning of a 5-2 loss to Oakland at the O.co Coliseum. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 19 games and is batting .286 (23-for-80) with six doubles, five RBI and 11 runs during that span.

--LHP Alex Wood (8-8) gave up three runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in 5-2 loss to Oakland on Wednesday. Wood made his fourth start since coming to the Dodgers from Atlanta on July 30 in an eight-player trade. He walked three, struck out one and threw 82 pitches. Wood was coming off his first win as a Dodger, a 5-3 victory against Cincinnati on Friday. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA with the Dodgers.

--RHP Juan Nicasio (strained abdominal muscle) threw a bullpen session for the first time since going on the disabled list Friday. “He’s feeling pretty good,” manager Don Mattingly said. “What he was feeling before is gone. Now we’ve just got to ramp him up and see if he’s going to be able to air it out and not feel it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It doesn’t matter what they’re doing. They beat us. They found ways to beat us, and we didn’t find ways to beat them. That’s baseball.” -- Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins, on the A‘s, who had lost a season-high seven consecutive games before sweeping two games from Los Angeles.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) left the Aug. 18 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 19. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain, and he might be able to return during the weekend of Aug. 21-23.

--RHP Juan Nicasio (strained abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 19.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford