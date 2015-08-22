Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Chase Utley broached the expected topics upon his return to his hometown team, discussing the frequency with which he expects his parents to make the drive from Long Beach to watch him play at Dodger Stadium, and the interesting turn of events that led him back to the Dodgers, who drafted Utley in the second round of the 1997 amateur draft only for the veteran to opt for a brilliant college career at UCLA.

But what resonated most as Utley addressed the media for the first time in a Dodgers uniform was his desire to win. He qualified for the postseason five consecutive years (2007-11) with the Phillies, winning the World Series in 2008. But lean seasons have followed, and with the Phillies sporting the worst record in baseball, Utley opted to move on from the franchise that developed him into one of the best second basemen of his generation.

“There’s no better baseball than playoff atmosphere baseball,” Utley said. “And we experienced that in Philadelphia for a number of years. It’s fun to be a part of. There’s a little bit of stress but most of all it’s about winning ballgames.”

Utley served as the designated hitter and hit second in the lineup for the Dodgers in his debut and will fill the void at second base with Howie Kendrick on the 15-day disabled list (left hamstring). Utley will also work at third base to prepare for Kendrick’s return, but with Justin Turner entrenched at the hot corner, Dodgers brass haven’t worked out all the details regarding Utley and his potential playing time.

But the Dodgers are in first place in the National League West and are in pursuit of a World Series title. Winning, and coming home, will likely solve any potential issues for Utley and the Dodgers down the road.

“I grew up a Dodgers fan,” said Utley, who acknowledged Steve Sax, Brett Butler and Kirk Gibson as childhood Dodgers favorites and his attendance at Game 2 of the 1988 World Series won by Los Angeles. “I grew up in the LA area. This is pretty cool wearing blue, obviously a little bit different. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet but I assume that it will.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-54

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 13-2, 1.58 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-8, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Chase Utley made his Dodgers debut, finishing 0-for-4 while batting second in the order. Utley was acquired from the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for minor leaguers Darnell Sweeney and John Richy. Utley spent 13 seasons in Philadelphia, where he was a six-time All-Star and won the 2008 World Series.

--LHP Brett Anderson has allowed three earned runs of less in each of his nine road starts including Friday night, when he surrendered three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over six innings. He suffered his first road loss since June 16 and now has a 2.95 ERA on the road this season.

--CF Joc Pederson has reached base safely in 14 of his last 16 games after working a leadoff walk in the third inning. Pederson has worked 20 walks in 17 games this month after walking just four times in 23 games in July.

--RF Yasiel Puig was held out of the starting lineup for a third consecutive game with a right hamstring strain but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly anticipates that Puig will be available at some point this series. Puig did run Friday and did not report any issues with the hamstring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For sure give him credit for obviously hanging in there. Had a lot of pitches early. Was able to hang in.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on Astros RHP Mike Fiers after being no-hit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) left the Aug. 18 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 19-21. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain, and he might be able to return during the weekend of Aug. 21-23.

--RHP Juan Nicasio (strained abdominal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 19.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford