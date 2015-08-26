Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Coming off consecutive series sweeps at Oakland and Houston, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Clayton Kershaw recommended that his teammates panic. Manager Don Mattingly said he’d prefer more of a sense of urgency.

Regardless, the call to action seemed to work, at least for one night.

The Dodgers ended a five-game losing streak which had reduced their lead in the National League West to 1 1/2 games over the Giants with a 5-1 victory at Cincinnati.

“If you can put that kind of pressure on yourself I think you’re better off,” Mattingly said prior to the game. “If you can’t play with a sense of urgency now, you’re in real trouble.”

The Dodgers enjoyed a day off Monday in Cincinnati before beginning a three-game series Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park, where they’ve gone 25-18 since the park opened in 2003.

The off-day was welcomed after Kershaw’s eight-inning gem was negated by a blown save in the ninth and Jason Castro’s walk-off homer in the 10th in a 3-2 loss to the Astros.

“I hope we’re panicking a little bit,” said Kershaw, following the loss. “I think panic’s a good thing, to a certain extent.”

When Kershaw speaks, the Dodgers players tend to listen. As Mattingly says, he’s earned that right.

“It’s not like he doesn’t back it up with results,” said the Dodgers’ skipper.

While the Giants, and even the suddenly resurgent Diamondbacks, crept closer in the standings, the Dodgers endured their longest losing skid since dropping eight straight in May 2013. LA had lost eight straight road games, longest since 2008.

The Dodgers (68-56) answered the call on Tuesday night behind homers from shortstop Jimmy Rollins and third baseman Justin Turner and five solid innings by left-hander Alex Wood who earned his ninth victory.

“Today was the first day of our season,” said Mattingly. “It feels like a big win for us.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 7-8, 3.52 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-3, 6.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yasmani Grandal was out of the lineup on Tuesday and manager Don Mattingly said his ailing shoulder could use a couple more days of rest. “He’s still banged up,” Mattingly said. “He thinks it’s changing his swing a little bit. Give him another day (Wednesday), that’d be three straight (with Monday’s off-day).” At this point, the disabled list isn’t an option for Grandal who’s hitting .275 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

--RHP Mat Latos threw a five-inning simulated game. He remained in Arizona to prepare for his next start which according to manager Don Mattingly will occur on Saturday against the Cubs. Latos is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts since being acquired by the Dodgers.

--2B Howie Kendrick, on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10 with a left hamstring strain, likely will begin a minor league rehabilitation stint by the end of this week. Kendrick is batting .296 with 20 doubles, nine homers and 49 RBIs in 105 games.

--RHP Yimi Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Garcia posted a 2.61 ERA in his past seven starts for LA with no walks and seven Ks in 10 1/3 innings.

--RHP Juan Nicasio was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday after recovering from a left abdominal strain. ”He goes right back in the fire,“ said manager Don Mattingly. He hasn’t been out that long (8/10). We couldn’t afford to be short in the bullpen.” Nicasio is 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 39 appearances, all but one in relief. He pitched 2/3 of an inning with two walks on Tuesday.

--LHP Alex Wood lobbied to stay in Tuesday’s game after pitching 5 2/3 innings with a 5-0 lead and 88 pitches. But manager Don Mattingly had seen enough. Wood darted down the dugout steps without the customary handshake line. “I don’t mind a player who wants to stay in the game,” said Mattingly. Wood allowed one earned run and four hits with three walks and four Ks to earn his ninth victory, which most importantly halted a five-game losing streak. “You always want to stay in,” Wood said. “We had the little sense of urgency Kersh was talking about. It was one of my better outings command-wise. There were some walks in there. But it was good to get in the win column.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been on cruise control at times, every team goes through that. We’re up front. No one’s going to roll over for us. We have to show why we’re the better team every single night.” -- Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins, after a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment by Aug. 28.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford