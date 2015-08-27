Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Joc Pederson isn’t pouting about his recent benching, which comes as no surprise to manager Don Mattingly.

“He’s a worker,” Mattingly said. “I know Joc’s working on the things we’ve talked to him about. I‘m sure it’s not something he’s used it. He’s a guy who’s had success all the way through the minors.”

Pederson, who hasn’t played since Friday in Houston but could return to the lineup on Thursday, is batting .122 in August with two home runs and four RBIs. He has five hits in 41 at-bats this month.

“We’re going to put the best lineup out there that’s going to give us the best opportunity to win a game,” Pederson told the LA Times. “Right now, that’s not me.”

The suddenly-resurgent Dodgers offense clubbed three home runs during a 7-4 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Pederson’s slide has been pronounced.

He has just four home runs since the All-Star break. Since May 1, Pederson’s average has plummeted from .300 to .214.

Pederson leads all rookies with 23 homers and ranks sixth with 47 RBIs. Earlier this season he became the first Dodgers rookie to homer in five consecutive games.

He started in left field for the National League All-Star team at Great American Ball Park. But by the time he returned to Cincinnati for this week’s three-game series, Pederson was relegated to the bench.

Enrique Hernandez has played well in center, hitting safely in 16 of his past 18 games.

Mattingly said the time off has allowed Pederson some time to reset and get side work in with hitting coach Mark McGwire.

LA’s skipper is most encouraged by how Pederson has dealt with his current situation.

“He seems to be OK,” said Mattingly. “He’s just a great kid. A lot of guys want to help him. I‘m sure it’s not perfect. But he’s doing OK.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 13-3, 1.67 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yasmani Grandal will play back in the lineup on Thursday, according to manager Don Mattingly. “He felt good,” said Mattingly. “We’re trying to be careful with that shoulder. This time of year ... especially for catcher, they’re banged up. Hopefully it’s not something that will stick around.” Grandal is hitting .275 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

--2B Chase Utley took grounders at third base prior to Wednesday night’s game. “It was the first day, he didn’t want to do too much,” said manager Don Mattingly. “His arm had some good carry. It’s definitely a different throw. Different angles. Over at third, the ball’s on you quick.” Utley could serve as a backup to Justin Turner at third when second baseman Howie Kendrick comes off the disabled list. Utley muffed a pop fly in the seventh inning Wednesday night that led to a 3-run Reds’ rally.

--RHP Juan Nicasio came through his outing on Tuesday night with no physical issues after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day. He pitched 2/3 of an inning with two walks on Tuesday. “He got through it,” said manager Don Mattingly. “He didn’t like the walks. But he did OK.”

--LHP Luis Avilan is thriving on the type of situation he inherited in the eighth inning Wednesday night with the tying runs on base and right fielder Jay Bruce at the plate. Avilan won the lefty-lefty matchup by striking out Bruce swinging to preserve the lead. “That’s the part I love about relieving,” Avilan said. “Those situations with men on base.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was efficient. Just kept doing his thing, changing speeds, working quick and getting outs.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Brett Anderson after a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment by Aug. 28.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 26.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford