Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Slowly but surely, manager Don Mattingly is finding some workable combinations in the bullpen, which at times has been among the Los Angeles Dodgers’ sore spots this season.

“You try to stay level with those guys because we know they have the stuff,” Mattingly said. “We have some youth. We also have some guys who are capable of getting hot. That’s what we need, a couple of guys who can get hot for us and put a couple of combinations together.”

One guy who’s been thrust in that mix is left-hander Luis Avilan, who in the eighth inning on Tuesday struck out Reds right fielder Jay Bruce with the base loaded and then fanned him again with the tying runs aboard in the eighth on Wednesday.

Avilan got Bruce with a curve ball on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he changed things up.

“(Wednesday) we thought about throwing just fastballs,” Avilan said. “He was probably thinking about the curveball because of last night. That’s the part I love about being a reliever, being in those types of situations.”

Mattingly utilized five relievers in each of the first two games of the Cincinnati series.

Ace Zack Greinke gave the bullpen a respite with seven shutout innings on Thursday. Still, with a short supply of available arms including closer Kenley Jansen, Mattingly had to preserve a 1-0 lead with scoreless innings with Chris Hatcher and Jim Johnson who earned his 10th save.

Mattingly said he’s never lost confidence in his relief corps.

“Things never are as bad as they seem or as good as they seem,” Mattingly said. “You’re always a little cautious with your guys not getting over the top when you have a couple bad games, but also not getting too giddy when things go good.”

RECORD: 70-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-5, 3.35 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Clayton Kershaw, 10-6, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yasmani Grandal returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore shoulder. It amounted to three days off with Monday’s off-day. Manager Don Mattingly said Grandal will remain in the everyday lineup provided he has no reoccurrence with the shoulder.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez left Thursday’s game in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his right knee. He was diagnosed with a right knee contusion. Scott Van Slyke replaced him at first base. Gonzalez is batting .288 with 24 homers and 74 RBIs in 122 games. He’s expected back in the lineup Friday.

--RHP Zack Greinke delivered seven shutout innings in the series finale in Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon allowing just four hits. He walked two and struck out nine over his 109 pitches. “For the most part, I was getting ahead,” Greinke said. “It took me a while. There were a couple longer at-bats that got my pitch-count up. I didn’t know how many (relievers) weren’t available today. Good thing I didn’t have a bad outing.”

--RF Yasiel Puig left Thursday’s game after beating out an infield single in the ninth inning Thursday. The injury appears to be with his left hamstring, the same on which landed him on the disabled list earlier this season causing him to miss 38 games. Puig is batting .253 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in 76 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some chances to do some damage.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a win vs. Cincinnati on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (right knee contusion) left the Aug. 27 game after fouling a ball off his leg.

--RF Yasiel Puig (left hamstring) left the Aug. 27 game in the ninth inning after beating out an infield hit.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment by Aug. 28.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 26.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford