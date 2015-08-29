Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers will head into the stretch run without one of their more dynamic players.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game with a strained right hamstring.

Puig suffered the injury while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning Thursday in Cincinnati. The Dodgers were initially hopeful the injury would not be serious enough to warrant a DL move with rosters expanding on Tuesday.

That was clearly not the case.

“We could have decided to play short for a few days,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “But we feel like it’s going to be more than 10 days.”

How much more than 10 days is not clear.

Puig originally suffered the injury on Aug. 18, also while straining to beat out an infield single. He sat out two games (with an off day in between) and returned to the lineup last weekend.

The re-injury on Thursday was more serious than the first strain.

Puig went through something similar in April and May. He strained his left hamstring that time, was in and out of the lineup for a week before finally going on the DL. Two weeks later, he aggravated the injury while on a minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment.

In all, he spent 38 games on the DL with that injury. A similar time frame this time around would mean the Dodgers won’t have Puig back in their lineup until the final week of the regular season.

“We hope not,” Mattingly said when asked if this injury could be just as serious.

Infielder Jose Peraza was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Puig’s roster spot on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-56

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-9, 3.44 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-9, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 14, sparking the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Cubs before 44,874 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Kershaw (11-6), who is unbeaten in his last 10 starts with a 6-0 record and a 0.92 ERA, gave up a run on three hits with a walk in eight innings. Although he had his string of scoreless innings at home halted at 31 1/3, when Anthony Rizzo homered in the fourth inning, Kershaw retired 14 of the next 15 batters after the Cubs first baseman’s home run. Kershaw fanned Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant three times (he struck out four times overall). “I felt like I had pretty decent command the whole night,” said Kershaw, who leads the majors with 236 strikeouts, fanning at least 10 batters in 11 games this season. “They’re really aggressive swinging at the first pitch pretty much the whole night.” Kershaw has struck out 96 batters with just eight walks since July 3. “I actually love the fact that we’ve went to school over the last two days,” said Cubs manager Joe Madden, whose club was beaten by San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner and the Giants on Thursday. “We saw two top-five pitchers in all of baseball. We had a hard time, and that’s OK. As we continue to move forward, I anticipate we’re going to be better against guys like this. But we have to learn.”

--INF Chase Utley made his Los Angeles debut in Friday’s game, going 1-for-3 with an RBI triple. Utley also scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a throwing error by C Miguel Montero. “He was a little wide with his throw and we scored a run right there,” said Utley, who has hit safety in 13 of his last 15 games since coming off the disabled list. “I noticed he didn’t look like he knew where the ball was. I took off, took a chance and it worked out. Probably a good throw I might be out there, but I had to take a chance.”

--SS Jimmy Rollins made his 10,000 plate appearance in the first inning, becoming just the fourth active player to accomplish the feat. He is behind only Alex Rodriguez (11,843), Adrian Beltre (10,460) and Ichiro Suzuki (10,011).

--2B Howie Kendrick has “plateaued a little bit” in his recovery from a strained left hamstring, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. The Dodgers had hoped he would start a rehab assignment by Sunday. That will be pushed back a few days, Mattingly said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I had pretty decent command the whole night. They’re really aggressive swinging at the first pitch pretty much the whole night.” -- Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, after a win vs. the Cubs Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early September.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 26.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford