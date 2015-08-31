Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For most of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants moved in lockstep.

The Dodgers have held first place in the National League West every day but one since April 16. The Giants have held second place for nearly all of that time.

However, the Giants haven’t cut into the Dodgers’ lead. Since the All-Star break, the margin has been no higher than 3 1/2 games, no lower than 1 1/2.

A three-game series between the rivals beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium gives the Dodgers a chance to put some distance between the two teams.

“There’s definitely a little more fire there,” Dodgers outfielder Carl Crawford said of the matchup. “I‘m pretty sure they ramp it up when they play us, and we need to do the same.”

The matchups haven’t gone in the Dodgers’ favor so far this season. Los Angeles is 3-9 in head-to-head meetings against the Giants, dropping all six games in San Francisco.

That head-to-head dominance matters a little bit, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

”We haven’t proven that we can beat them on a regular basis,“ Mattingly said. ”In the same breath, those games are behind you and we’re not going to get them back, so those don’t even matter anymore. We’re in the present ... It’ll be right in front of us.

“To me, we can build them up or build them down, whatever. It always gets back to execution of pitches, coming up with a big at-bat, making plays. It really is to me that simple. That being said ... I do think those games are important because they are head to head. This is one series here and we’ve got another one at their place. You want to keep those guys as far back as possible.”

Giants manager Bruce Bochy also varied from the standard, every-game-is-worth-same script, saying, “This series coming up is a critical series. We know it. It’s that time of the year. You look forward to series like this, especially when you’re behind. We need to win ballgames. It’s that simple.”

The Dodgers enter the series heading in the wrong direction -- at least on offense. Los Angeles was no-hitter Sunday night by Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in a 2-0 loss to Chicago.

It was the second time in 10 days that the Dodgers’ expensive lineup was no-hit, following an Aug. 21 gem by Astros right-hander Mike Fiers in Houston. No NL team ever was no-hit twice in so short a span.

“The last one bothered me more,” Mattingly said about Fiers’ performance. “I thought we got out of the strike zone way too much and didn’t feel like we were really ready to play. Tonight (against Arrieta), I felt like we were in the game all night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 4-6, 4.21 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 8-8, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood collected seven strikeouts in his six innings but threw 102 pitches Sunday night in a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The left-hander allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk. Since being acquired July 30 from the Atlanta Braves, Wood has lost three of his five decisions with the Dodgers.

--3B Enrique Hernandez saw his six-game hitting streak end Sunday night. Hernandez went 0-for-3 and reached base on an error as the Dodgers were no-hit by Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta. Hernandez also made his first start of the season at third base. He left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning after feeling tightness in his left hamstring as he tried to beat out a ground ball. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.

--3B Justin Turner was not in Sunday night’s lineup after starting the past five games, the most in succession for Turner this season. But Turner entered the game in the ninth inning as part of a double switch and struck out in his only at-bat against Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who threw a 2-0 no-hitter. Manager Don Mattingly has been reluctant to start Turner in more than three consecutive games because of Turner’s chronic knee problems.

--LHP Brett Anderson will start the first game of this week’s critical three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Anderson has recorded 66.9 percent of his outs through ground balls, the highest such percentage in the major leagues. The left-hander also ranks second in the majors with a ratio of 4.15 ground balls for every fly ball. The Dodgers lead the second-place Giants by 3 1/2 games in the National League West.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain) has made two appearances on a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa. He will likely be activated from the DL when rosters expand on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t say our at-bats were bad. This guy, his stuff was really good tonight. It’s really good all the time.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who threw a no-hitter for a 2-0 victory Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 26. He will likely be activated from the DL when rosters expand on Sept. 1.

--INF-OF Enrique Hernandez (tight left hamstring) left the Aug. 30 game in the eighth inning. He will be re-evaluated on Aug. 31.

--OF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early September.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Mat Latos

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford