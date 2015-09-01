Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez is the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to be sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Hernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday after sustaining a left hamstring strain Sunday in the Dodgers’ 2-0 no-hit loss to the Chicago Cubs. Hernandez hurt himself running out a grounder in the eighth inning.

Catcher Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Hernandez’s roster spot.

Hernandez, who started at third to give Justin Turner a rest Sunday, had been one of the team’s most consistent hitters recently. Hernandez had a six-game hitting streak snapped against the Cubs, but was one of only two Dodgers to reach base during Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter. Hernandez reached on a much-discussed error in the third inning by Cubs second baseman Starlin Castro. Many Dodgers and Cubs believe Hernandez should have been rewarded a hit.

Hernandez was batting .474 (9-for-19) with a double and three RBIs during the hitting streak. In August, Hernandez was hitting .353 (24-for-67) with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in 21 games.

Hernandez is the third Los Angeles player to go down with a hamstring injury this month. Second baseman Howie Kendrick, who went on the DL on Aug. 10, has missed 19 games with a strained left hamstring. Manager Don Mattingly wasn’t sure when Kendrick would return, saying Kendrick hasn’t been able to run at full speed yet.

A left hamstring strain also resulted in right fielder Yasiel Puig being place on the 15-day disabled list three days ago.

Hernandez’s injury means struggling center fielder Joc Pederson will return to the lineup. Hernandez had recently replaced Pederson, who was hitting .063 in his previous 15 games before Monday’s contest. Mattingly added that infielder Jose Peraza also will receive some playing time in center.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 16-6, 2.97 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 14-3, 1.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single in the 14th inning, lifting the Dodgers to their win over the Giants. Gonzalez, who also homered, smacked a pitch by RHP Yusmeiro Petit. “For me, it was just trying to hit something into the air,” said Gonzalez, who recorded the ninth walk-off hit of his career. “Petit’s a high-ball pitcher. He usually throws high changes, high fastballs and then he’ll occasionally throw a curveball down. But I was just looking for something up in the zone and to make sure I stayed on top of it so I didn’t pop something up in the air.” Gonzalez leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs.

--LHP Brett Anderson allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and strikeout in five innings against the Giants. Anderson has allowed three or fewer runs in 13 of his past 14 starts.

--RF Andre Ethier gave Los Angeles a brief lead with his 13th home run, a solo shot to right off Giants RHP Jake Peavy in the sixth inning. Ethier, who went 1-for-3, capped the month of August batting .375 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 24 games.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (2-5) worked a career-high three scoreless innings, and he got the win when the Dodgers beat the Giants in the 14th inning. Hatcher has allowed just one run in his past 10 innings over 11 appearance.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring Monday. Hernandez was injured in Sunday’s 2-0 no-hit loss to the Chicago Cubs. C Austin Barnes was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his spot on the roster.

--RHP Joel Peralta, on the disabled list since Aug. 11 with a right neck sprain, will be one of several players added to the Dodgers’ roster Tuesday, manager Don Mattingly said. Peralta was sent on a rehab assignment Aug. 26 at Double-A Tulsa, and he made three scoreless rehab appearances, one inning apiece.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger is expected to be recalled Tuesday, when the Dodgers are slated to expand their roster to 40 players. Bolsinger, who pitched seven scoreless innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, could earn a start later this week.

--C Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace injured INF/OF Enrique Hernandez. Barnes, who hit .267 in nine previous game with the Dodgers, struck out as a pinch hitter Monday.

--OF Justin Ruggiano was acquired by the Dodgers from the Mariners on Monday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Ruggiano, 33, was batting .296 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 49 games at Triple-A Tacoma. He hit .214 with two homers and three RBIs in 36 games for Seattle earlier this season. In seven major league seasons, Ruggiano has a career .255/.319/.427 hitting line with 45 homers and 140 RBIs in 434 games. He has played for the Rays, Marlins and Cubs in addition to the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s probably our biggest win of the season. That was huge.” -- RHP Chris Hatcher, after the Dodgers’ 5-4, 14-inning win over the Giants on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 26. He will be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early September.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Enrique Hernandez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford