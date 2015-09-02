Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES - Batting your pitcher eighth has become much more common with Reds manager Bryan Price and Cubs manager Joe Maddon both doing it on a regular basis.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly and San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy have rarely taken the unconventional approach. But both batted their starting pitchers eighth on Tuesday, setting up one of the most anticipated pitcher vs. pitcher matchups in recent history.

“This was the first time we really thought it looked right,” Mattingly said.

Dodgers starter Zack Greinke won the Silver Slugger award as the best-hitting pitcher in the National League in 2013 and Giants starter Madison Bumgarner won it last season. The Giants left-hander came into the game batting .262 with five home runs this season -- better numbers than four of the Giants’ starting position players Tuesday.

Greinke was 5-for-8 in his five starts in August, including two home runs, and had the best at-bat of the night. With runners at first and third in the second inning, he ripped a line drive down the third-base line. Third baseman Matt Duffy made a diving catch to rob Greinke of a run-scoring double off Bumgarner.

“It seems like a lot of teams are doing it now,” Greinke said of moving pitchers up in the order. “Sometimes it might be a slight advantage. But a lot of times it’s more of a disadvantage.”

Neither Bumgarner nor Greinke has given up a hit to an opposing pitcher this season. That didn’t change Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 9-6, 3.53 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 11-6, 2.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke (15-3) continued as the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award. Greinke allowed a run on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 7 1/3 innings, winning his seventh consecutive start against San Francisco. ”Today, I was throwing the ball where I wanted,“ said Greinke, who has captured 10 of his last 11 decisions and lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.59. ”I’ve been pretty consistent. I think it was really a good game all the way around. Every part of it. They were putting pretty good at-bats against me, but I was pitching pretty good. Madison was pitching pretty good. Our defense was good; their defense seemed pretty good to me. Just a really good game.“ Greinke limited the Giants to a hit over six innings before 1B Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a hit. ”Zack was pretty amazing,“ Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. ”Very methodical throughout the game. I could tell he was thinking his way through it. We had a good game plan going through it and Zack’s different from everybody else with his consistency and executing a game plan.

--CF Joc Pederson hit his 24th home run, a solo shot off LHP Madison Bumgarner that turned out to be the difference in a 2-1 victory by the Dodgers over the Giants. Pederson ranks second in Los Angeles history for home runs by a rookie, ranking behind C Mike Piazza’s 35 in 1993.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the third inning. Gonzalez has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games.

--OF Justin Ruggiano had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he was immediately thrown into the lineup in LF. Ruggiano went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being lifted for PH Andre Ethier in the eighth. Ruggiano is expected to see some playing time against left-handed pitchers with RF Yasiel Puig and INF/OF Enrique Hernandez on the DL with strained hamstrings.

--OF Chris Heisey was re-acquired on Monday night from the Toronto Blue Jays for a player to be named or cash considerations. The Dodgers released Heisey on Aug. 7, but injuries during the past week to RF Yasiel Puig and INF/OF Enrique Hernandez left them with a limited number of outfielders. Heisey, though, was released again by the Dodgers on Tuesday at his request.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Peralta, who is 2-1 with three saves and a 5.40 ERA in 25 games, gives the club another option out of the bullpen.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thomas, who has a 1-1 record with a 4.11 ERA in eight games with the Dodgers, will primarily be used out of the bullpen against left-handed hitters.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger, who posted a 5-3 mark with a 2.83 ERA in 16 starts this season with the Dodgers, was demoted to Oklahoma City when the club obtained RHP Mat Latos and LHP Alex Wood in deadline trade deals. However, Latos’ struggles might have opened a spot in the rotation for Bolsinger, who can get a within a week.

--RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Oklahoma City and moved to the 60-day disabled list. Ravin is done for the season because of hernia injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Zack was pretty amazing. Very methodical throughout the game. I could tell he was thinking his way through it. We had a good game plan going through it, and Zack’s different from everybody else with his consistency and executing a game plan.” - Dodgers C A.J. Ellis, on Zack Greinke

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 26. He was activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early September.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers some time in September.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano