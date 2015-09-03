Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Initially, it was all fun and games when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was asked about speculation he would become the new manager of the Miami Marlins.

”Preston called me today, and he’s the one that keeps me informed about anything that’s going on,“ Mattingly said amusement, referring to his son. ”I have no idea where that comes from. I‘m happy, I‘m not worried about anything. I‘m happy where I‘m at. I love being manager of the Dodgers.

That being said is pretty much the only thing to talk about as far as me. If you talk about winning games or moving forward, that’s the only thing I care about.”

Pressed on the issue, Mattingly’s demeanor quickly changed from jovial to stern.

“Again, there’s nothing to talk about. I didn’t read or I don’t know what was said or whatever. I just really want to win a game tonight,” Mattingly said.

The Marlins are expected to end Dan Jennings’ stint as interim manager at season’s end and begin a search to fill the void. Jennings is expected to return either return to the Marlins’ front office, where he worked before stepping in when the club fired former manager Mike Redmond, or leave the club.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is a long-time admirer of Mattingly, according to CBSSports.com writer Jon Heyman.

There has been speculation that Mattingly and the Dodgers need to at least go deep into the postseason for the skipper to retain his job. Mattingly was inherited by the Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi, who were brought in during the offseason.

Mattingly has a 6-8 playoff record with the Dodgers, who have been bounced by the St. Louis Cardinals during the past two postseasons.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-57

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-9, 4.76 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, 2-2, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw was in command in a win over the Giants. Kershaw, who hasn’t lost since June 27, tied a career high with 15 strikeouts in a 2-1 win. Kershaw allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He fanned PH Andrew Susac in the eighth to set a career high for strikeouts in a season at 249. He leads the majors with 251 overall. Kershaw (12-6) gave up back-to-back singles to 3B Matt Duffy and C Buster Posey with two outs in the ninth before striking out RF Marlon Byrd to seal the win. He also tied a career high with 132 pitches (95 strikes). “I was just trying to get an out,” said Kershaw. “Those guys are good hitters, obviously. Duffy’s having a great year, and Posey’s Posey. Good at-bats all night. Made me work that last inning, obviously. I was fortunate to get one more out, thankfully.”

--2B Chase Utley hit his first homer in a Los Angeles uniform, going deep in the sixth inning off RHP Mike Leake. Utley, who has six home runs this season, hadn’t hit a long ball since Aug. 15, when he was playing for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers.

--2B Howie Kendrick continues to slowly recover from a left hamstring strain, but his return remains unknown. “When he’s able to get full speed, then he’s going to start playing some games. He’s just not there yet,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s just not 100 percent.” Kendrick has missed 21 games.

--OF Scott Schebler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schebler hit 13 home runs with 50 RBIs in 121 games with Oklahoma City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, (beating) the Giants was big. We haven’t played well against them this year, so that helps out a lot, too. It proves we can beat them. We’ve still got four more against them, so 6 1/2 up doesn’t mean anything.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, after defeating the Giants 2-1 Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early September.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler