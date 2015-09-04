Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- On a night when the big story seemed to be the major league debut of 21-year-old shortstop Corey Seager, right-handed starting pitcher Mat Latos stole the show in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clubhouse after the game.

Latos, who allowed four runs on eight hits, was upset about coming out of the game after only four innings and 54 pitches.

With the Dodgers trailing the San Diego Padres 4-0, he was pulled for a pinch hitter during Los Angeles’ two-run rally in the top of the fifth.

When asked after the game what he was struggling with, Latos

replied: ”Definitely not being allowed to go deep into ballgames ... a quick leash. It’s hard to get into a rhythm when you are getting yanked out fast. I guess it is tough to be put in that situation as well.

”I gave up four runs early and then kind of settled in and put two zeros up on the board in back-to-back innings and really found my release point. And by the time I do that, I am already out of the game. It’s tough to do that.

”It is what it is, and I can’t do much about it. I knew we had to go out and put up zeros. It’s kind of hard to get into a rhythm and take it over into your next start, remembering what it is like to go deep into ballgames. It’s up to me to put up zeros (so they won‘t) feel they need to yank me from the ballgame.

“We will just keep going back and forth, I guess. It is what it is. I can’t do much about it.”

In five starts with the Dodgers, Latos he is 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA. He has allowed 30 hits and 18 runs (17 earned) in 23 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles rallied to take a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning but went on to lose 10-7 to San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 5-3, 2.83 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 10-6, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in his major league debut Thursday night at Petco Park. Seager, 21, was the Dodgers’ first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2012 draft. He had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day. “It was really fun,” Seager said. “It would have been nice to win, but I still had fun in my first day. Probably that first hit (a fifth-inning double in his second plate appearance) was really cool. That was my first thought about where I was. ... ‘Wow, I‘m actually here.'”

--LF Carl Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with a double Thursday night, is hitting .340 (18-for-53) over his past 22 games with three doubles and a home run. In his last 17 games against the Padres, Crawford is hitting .421 (24-for-57) with eight doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

--3B Justin Turner is hitting .342 (13-for-38) in his past 12 games at Petco Park dating back to Aug. 18, 2013. Turner is batting .297 (19-for-64) in his last 17 road games overall with four doubles, three homers and nine RBIs.

--RHP Mat Latos allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings Thursday. In five starts with the Dodgers, he is 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA. He has allowed 30 hits and 18 runs (17 earned) in 23 1/3 innings.

--RHP Yimi Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He was demoted Aug. 24 after going 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 46 games (one start) for Los Angeles this year. He posted a 4.22 ERA in nine relief appearances for Oklahoma City.

--1B Andy Wilkins was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Corey Seager. Wilkins, 26, hit .251/.315/.447 with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in Triple-A this year.

--INF Jose Peraza was unavailable Thursday night due to hamstring tightness. He is expected to be unavailable a few more days. Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, and he is 3-for-9 in his latest major league stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really don’t feel like talking about anything right now. It was a frustrating game.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 10-7 loss to the Padres on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jose Peraza (hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 3. He is expected to be unavailable a few more days.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early September.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler