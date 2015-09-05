Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Another day in the big leagues and another position for Corey Seager.

“I’ll play wherever they want me to,” Seager said.

The Dodgers’ top prospect made his major league debut on Thursday, getting two hits and playing a flawless shortstop.

But when Friday’s lineup hit the dugout wall, there were two noticeable differences. Seager was at third base and he had moved up three spots in the order to No. 5.

“Whatever it takes,” said Seager, as the Dodgers thumped the San Diego Padres, 8-4, on Friday night.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly made it clear that veteran Jimmy Rollins remains his regular shortstop. And while Seager will likely see more action in the middle of the infield, the bulk of his playing time will be at third.

He looked fine there on Friday night. He also was comfortable at the plate, collecting his second double in as many days in the majors. This one came with an RBI as well.

“He’s good,” teammate Clayton Kershaw said. “He’s really good.”

Seager ended the night going 2-for-5, with his average at .444.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood 9-9, 3.67 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 10- 9, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) could be challenged to return before the end of the season, manager Don Mattingly said. Puig is working at the team’s facility in Arizona but getting him healthy before the end of the regular season is a stretch. “He is in the early stages of this,” Mattingly said. “The time table says it’s going to be close.”

--RHP Matt Latos second-guessed manager Don Mattingly after Thursday’s game about being pulled from the game after four innings. Latos allowed four runs on eight hits. “I don’t worry about the comments so much, but the fact is that he came in and gave me his version of it,” Mattingly said. “I just got to manage to get a win. I understand what he is saying but there is a time luxury that we don’t have. Guys want to be out there; I never mind guys wanting to stay in the game. Again, I‘m just trying to win a game.” Mattingly wouldn’t confirm that Latos will stay in the rotation.

--2B Howie Kendrick is making strong progress in his bid to return. “He has been crossing more and more hurdles all the time,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I think he is running bases tomorrow. We are getting closer with Howie. He’ll be back for soon.”

--SS Jimmy Rollins was back at shortstop after getting a night off on Thursday. Manager Don Mattingly emphasized that Rollins remains the regular shortstop, despite top prospect Corey Seager being called up. Seager started at shortstop on Thursday; he was at third base on Friday.

--OF Andre Ethier remains out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his knee on Wednesday. Ethier didn’t play in Thursday’s season opener in San Diego. He did run in the outfield before the game and was announced as a pinch-hitter. But when the Padres went to left-hander Marc Rzepczynski, Ethier was pulled back for Justin Ruggiano. Ruggiano responded with a two-run homer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We kind of said we weren’t a home-run hitting club and we continue to hit them. Whatever we’re saying we’re not is working. We just have to try to win games. Obviously I‘m not complaining about home runs.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers belted five homers in the win over the Padres Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is nearly ready to return, according to manager Don Mattingly on Sept. 4. He was going to run the bases on Sept. 5, one of the final steps before returning.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress, as of Sept. 4. But manager Don Mattingly said it will be a challenge for Puig to get fit by the end of the season.

--OF Andre Ethier (knee injury) remained out of the lineup Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 after fouling a ball off his knee on Sept. 2.

--INF Jose Peraza (hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. He is expected to be unavailable a few more days.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler