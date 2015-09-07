Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- By using left-handers Alex Wood and Brett Anderson to start -- and win -- the past two games Saturday and Sunday against the Padres in San Diego, the Dodgers are set up nicely for the next two days against the Angels in Anaheim.

Instead of pitching on schedule Sunday against the Padres at Petco Park, major league earned-run average leader Zack Greinke -- whose 15-3 record is nearly as impeccable as his 1.59 ERA -- will start Monday night against the Angels in Anaheim.

Then two-time Cy Young Award winner and reigning National League MVP Clayton Kershaw (12-6, 2.18 ERA) gets the ball Tuesday night in a potent right-lefty, 1-2 punch.

But that’s not the most interesting pitching question regarding the Dodgers during their three-day visit to Anaheim.

Wednesday night’s starter is Mr. TBD and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly can choose between right-handers Mat Latos and Mike Bolsinger.

Bolsinger is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA 1n 17 starts with the Dodgers.

Latos is 4-9 overall with a 4.92 ERA and 0-2 in five starts with the Dodgers since arriving from Miami with a 6.56 ERA.

Plus, Latos criticized Mattingly for taking him out of the series opener against the Padres -- although Latos had given up four runs on eight hits in four innings. And most those hits were not of the flare genre.

Look for Bolsinger to start Wednesday in Anaheim.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-58

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 15-3, 1.59 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-2, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson held the Padres to one run on four hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings Sunday before leaving with a left leg cramp. “It usually goes away, but this is the longest one I’ve had,” said Anderson. “I didn’t want to put the bullpen in that situation, but I just couldn’t get the cramp to go away.” Anderson is 7-4 in his last 14 starts with a 3.29 earned run average. He is 6-4 on the road this season with a 2.60 ERA in 13 starts.

--OF Chris Heisey was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Heisey, who struck out as a pinch-hitter Sunday, was 4-for-26 with the Dodgers earlier this season. He was hitting .241 in 66 games for Oklahoma City.

--2B Howie Kendrick, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with a left hamstring strain, will rejoin the Dodgers this week and could be activated by the end of the week according to manager Don Mattingly. Kendrick, who was hitting .296 with nine homers and 49 RBIs before going on the disabled list, is running but hasn’t resumed full baseball activities.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was designated for assignment from the Dodgers’ Triple-A Oklahoma City roster to make room for OF Chris Heisey on the 40-man roster. Coulombe had a 7.56 ERA in five games with the Dodgers earlier this season and was 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 38 relief appearances (41 1/3 innings) at Oklahoma City.

--RF Andre Ethier is hitting .404 (21-for-52) over his last 23 games with six doubles, a triple and a home run. After missing the first two games of the Padres series with a sore left knee, Ethier was 4-for-7 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in the last two games.

--2B Chase Utley (sore left knee) missed Sunday’s game after getting injured Sept. 5.

--1B Andy Wilkins was claimed by the Orioles off waivers from the Dodgers on Sunday. Wilkins was then optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like the guys were really good. Obviously, that first one (Thursday) hurt, coming from behind like we did then letting it get away. But we seemed to be really steady. I really didn’t feel any emotional letdown. I think they all know we have a long way to go. There’s a lot of baseball to be played, and you just want to keep putting wins on the board.” -- Manager Don Mattingly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (left leg cramp) departed the Sept. 6 game after 5 2/3 innings.

--2B Chase Utley (sore left knee) missed the Sept. 6 game after getting injured Sept. 5.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is nearly ready to return, according to manager Don Mattingly on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 5, one of the final steps before returning. He will rejoin the Dodgers the week of Sept. 7 and could be activated by the end of the week.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress, as of Sept. 4. But manager Don Mattingly said it will be a challenge for Puig to get fit by the end of the season.

--OF Andre Ethier (knee injury) remained out of the lineup Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 after fouling a ball off his knee on Sept. 2.

--INF Jose Peraza (hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. He is expected to be unavailable a few more days.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey