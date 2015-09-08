Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal was one of the best-hitting catchers in the majors on Aug. 6, batting .295 with 15 home runs (matching a career high) and 42 RBIs.

But on that day, he took a foul ball off his left shoulder in a game against the Phillies, and he hasn’t been the same since.

Grandal initially was in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Dodgers, but lingering pain in the shoulder resulted in him being scratched, and the Dodgers are planning further tests to find out what’s wrong.

As much as the Dodgers have continued to hope Grandal would be able to play through the injury, it’s obvious it is having a big effect on his swing. Since the injury, Grandal is 3-for-55, including a current 0-for-33 slide. It covers 18 games in which he’s driven in two runs and scored two.

“As he went to hit today, his shoulder was bothering him,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly told reporters before Monday’s game. “It’s something that crept back up on him. It’s a little more (of a concern) now than before because it bounced back on him. It worries me a little.”

Grandal has maintained that his shoulder is fine, but Mattingly now is questioning that.

“I don’t know if he was being totally honest with us about feeling nothing or just didn’t want to say,” Mattingly said. “Some guys aren’t going to tell you.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-58

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 12-6, 2.18 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke improved to 16-3 with a win over the Angels Monday night, when he gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. Admittedly, it wasn’t one of Greinke’s better starts. “The first five innings weren’t real sharp, then all of a sudden in the sixth I started pitching pretty good,” said Greinke, who struck out five and walked none. “Everything started working, a little late, but we got plenty of runs today so it was good timing to have a not-so-good start.”

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Tuesday’s game against the Angels. Kershaw is coming off a complete-game victory over the Giants in which he tied career highs in strikeouts (15) and pitches (132). He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels.

--SS Jimmy Rollins had X-rays Monday on a finger/knuckle of his right hand, injured during a head-first slide Sunday in San Diego. Results of the X-rays came back negative. INF Corey Seager started in Rollins’ place and went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored.

--OF Carl Crawford is off to a good start in September, hitting .320 (8-for-25) with a .346 on-base percentage and .560 slugging percentage. While many players fade late in the season, Crawford has gotten better in Sept./Oct. throughout his career, with a .308/.347/.470 slash line, the best numbers in all three categories of any month.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sore left shoulder) was not in the lineup. He is listed as day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first five innings weren’t real sharp, then all of a sudden in the sixth I started pitching pretty good. Everything started working a little late, but we got plenty of runs today, so it was good timing to have a not-so-good start.” -- RHP Zack Greinke, who improved to 16-3 with a win over the Angels Monday night.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Chase Utley (sore left knee) got hurt Sept. 5, and he missed the Sept. 6 game. He returned to the starting lineup Sept. 7.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (finger injury) was injured Sept. 6. He had X-rays Sept. 7. Results of the X-rays came back negative.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sore left shoulder) was not in the Sept. 7 lineup. He is listed as day-to-day.

--INF Jose Peraza (hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 3-7. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Anderson (left leg cramp) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is nearly ready to return, according to manager Don Mattingly on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 5, one of the final steps before returning. He could be activated by the end of the week of Sept. 7-13.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress as of Sept. 4. However, manager Don Mattingly said it would be a challenge for Puig to get fit by the end of the season.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey