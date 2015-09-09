Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If he wasn’t pitching in Monday’s game and instead was at home watching it on TV, Zack Greinke would have turned the channel.

The Dodgers won the game, 7-5, but the numbers that stood out include a game time of 3:52, 338 pitches made by 16 pitchers, 27 hits, seven walks and a hit batter.

Both Angels manager Mike Scioscia and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly acknowledged that the game was an example of what happens when rosters are expanded and managers have the roster depth to make moves earlier and more often.

Greinke was around for six innings, but after the game, he made his feelings clear.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Greinke said. “I‘m looking to this not happening anymore because it’s not exciting to watch, I don’t think.”

Dodgers first baseman Scott Van Slyke had four hits in the game -- one each against four different pitchers that included Nick Tropeano, Fernando Salas, Trevor Gott and Joe Smith.

“They have so many arms at their disposal they don’t feel bad about bringing them in in any situation,” Van Slyke said. “It’s just something you’ve got to deal with. Anybody who plays in September anticipates long and unusual games.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-58

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-9, 3.92 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-10, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits and two walks to earn the victory in a 6-2 win over the Angels Tuesday in Anaheim. Kershaw struck out eight while making 106 pitches in seven innings.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-5 Tuesday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Utley is hitting .324 (11 for 34) with two homers and three doubles during the streak.

--INF Corey Seager, ranked by Baseball America as baseball’s No. 1 prospect, is off to a fast start in the big leagues since his call-up Sept. 3. Seager started at SS for the second night in a row Tuesday because of a finger injury to SS Jimmy Rollins, and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Overall, Seager, who has started three games at SS and two at 3B, is hitting .381 (8 for 21) with four doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored in six games (five starts). “I’ve kind of faced some guys that I’ve seen already,” Seager said of his six games since coming up. “When you move up levels, it’s new guys, new experiences. But I’ve been fortunate to face some guys I’ve already seen before.”

--RHP Mat Latos will start against the Angels on Wednesday. Latos got a no-decision in his last start Sept. 3 after allowing four runs and eight hits in four innings of a 10-7 loss to the Padres. He is 0-0 with a 2.54 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Talking with guys, this was probably the best pure baseball game I feel like we’ve played. Just as far as doing the little things, moving guys over, sac flies, situational hitting, things like that. It just seemed like it was so easy to score runs tonight and not necessarily from big hits.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who gave up two runs (one earned) in a 6-2 win over the Angels Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (finger injury) was injured Sept. 6, and he didn’t play Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. X-rays were negative.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jose Peraza (hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 3-7. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Anderson (left leg cramp) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is nearly ready to return, according to manager Don Mattingly on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 5, one of the final steps before returning. He could be activated by the end of the week of Sept. 7-13.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress as of Sept. 4. However, manager Don Mattingly said it would be a challenge for Puig to get fit by the end of the season.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey