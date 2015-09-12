Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Jekyll, meet Hyde.

Yin, meet yang.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood has experienced the best and worst of Chase Field in his two appearances against Arizona this season, and Friday’s start was the one he would just as soon forget.

Wood had his longest outing of the year in Arizona on June 1, when he went a season-long eight innings and gave up seven hits and one run in an 8-1 victory while with Atlanta. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

He got only five outs Friday, the shortest start of his young career, while giving up eight hits and eight runs (six earned). He gave up two homers, one fewer than he had given up in seven previous starts with the Dodgers since being acquired from Atlanta in an eight-player trade June 30.

Wood gave up three hits in seven shutout innings in his previous start, a 2-0 victory at San Diego last Saturday.

”Baseball is funny,“ Wood said. ”Probably my best one since I have been over here in the last one, and I had the worse one of the year today. It is a cruel game.

“Pretty frustrated from the standpoint it is late in the year. I haven’t had one of these in a pretty long time. I am happy that we have a lot of guys in the bullpen because these are the nights that those guys aren’t too happy with you.”

Wood (10-10) saw his ERA jump from 3.51 to 3.81. He is 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA with the Dodgers, the Friday start skewing those stats.

“He has been pitching really solid for us and kept us in most of the games he has pitched in,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “Tonight just wasn’t his night.”

Wood gave up a three-run homer from catcher Welington Castillo in the first inning and a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt. Wood said he could not find consistency with any of his pitches.

“Usually it is only one or two that you don’t have. not all three,” Wood said. “From that standpoint, all three weren’t very good. Chalk it up to just one of those nights.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 6-3, 2.97 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 12-7, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood was rocked for eight runs (six earned) and eight hits, including three homers, while lasting only 1 2/3 innings in his third career start against Arizona, his first with the Dodgers. Wood beat Arizona, 8-1, when he gave up one run and seven hits in eight innings June 1 while with Atlanta. This time he got only five outs. He pitched seven scoreless innings against San Diego in his most recent start, a 2-0 victory last Saturday. “Baseball is funny,” Wood said. “Probably my best one since I have been over here in the last one and I had the worse one of the year today. It is a cruel game. Usually it is only one or two (pitches) that you don’t have, not all three. Chalk it up to just one of those nights.”

--SS Jimmy Rollins missed his fourth straight start with a sore ringer on his right hand, although he was used as a pinch-runner when pinch-hitter Alex Guerrero suffered a left leg injury while beating out an infield single in the third inning. INF Corey Seager making his fifth start at shortstop since being purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 3. “He woke up yesterday sore from the work he had done,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Throwing and hitting, none of that hurt him when he did it, but afterwards.” Rollins has 10 RBIs in his last 12 games at Chase Field, and his 20 stolen bases at Chase Field are the most among active Diamondbacks’ opponents.

--2B Howie Kendrick took live batting practice Friday and appears close to returning after missing the last 29 games with a sore hamstring, but manager Don Mattingly had no timetable for his return. “We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting there,” Mattingly said. “The hamstrings, we’ve found out, they feel better, they feel better, then you can’t really get to a point where you are one hundred percent.”

--LF Justin Ruggiano was 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk to extend his hitting streak to five games. Ruggiano hit leadoff against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray, Mattingly saying, “I just matched up a little bit with their lefty. I‘m not sure we’ll do it (platoon) in all three spots, but definitely left and right, we feel like we can do it.” Ruggiano’s slam came in the ninth inning off former Dodgers RHP Allen Webster. Since joining the Dodgers on Aug. 31, Ruggiano is 6-for-15 with an RBI in five straight games. Because he was in the organization before Sept. 1, he is eligible to participate in the postseason.

--RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched from Wednesday’s start with a stiff neck, saw Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Thursday. ”Nothing came back that he needed surgery,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”He feels a lot better today, that’s the one report I got. Latos was to play catch Friday, Mattingly said, and “we’ll go from there.” Mattingly said he did not know how Latos would fit into the rotation when he returns. “We probably know the main four at this point, where we have kind of settled, and then we just make decisions based on either a matchup or whichever one goes,” Mattingly said. Cy Young candidates RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw and LHPs Alex Wood and Brett Anderson are the foursome.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Baseball is funny. Probably my best one since I have been over here in the last one and I had the worst one of the year today. It is a cruel game. Usually it is only one or two (pitches) that you don’t have, not all three. Chalk it up to just one of those nights.” -- Dodgers LHP Alex Wood, after a loss on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 9. He was found to have no structural damage when he saw Dr. James Watkins in Los Angeles on Sept. 10. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-11.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 7-9. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Anderson (left leg cramp) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is nearly ready to return, according to manager Don Mattingly on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 5 and took live batting practice Sept. 11.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress as of Sept. 4. However, manager Don Mattingly said it would be a challenge for Puig to get fit by the end of the season.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey