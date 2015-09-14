Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke was back in form Sunday, although you could argue he has never been out of it this season.

After giving up three earned runs to the Angels on Monday, Greinke rebounded with eight scoreless innings against Arizona on Sunday, dropping his ERA to a major league low 1.61 and adding another line to his Cy Young resume.

“Just trying to get back to pitching like normal,” said Greinke, who gave up seven hits in the 7-5 victory over the Angels on Monday. “It was a bad outing. Wasn’t really sharp. Location was just OK. I had an extra day (of rest), and trying to get back on track.”

Greinke gave up no earned runs for the 11th time this season, and he has given up one run or fewer in 20 of his 29 starts. Greinke leads the majors in WHIP and quality starts.

“He never seems to throw the same pitch to a hitter twice,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “If it’s cutting a little bit, the next one is sinking.”

Greinke, who won the AL CY Young with Kansas City in 2009, will most likely have three more regular-season starts unless the NL West races tightens appreciably. If not, Greinke would be in line to start the first of a possible playoff series. The most likely opponent is the Mets.

“Today he looked really sharp,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “After the last outing, when he said his arm felt really good but he wasn’t as sharp as far as location, tonight it looked like he got back to where he has been all year long. He was sharp with everything.”

Greinke threw 93 pitches in eight innings, but Mattingly said he did not want send Greinke out for the ninth inning to with an eye on games to come.

“We’re at the point of the year where if I can keep an inning off him, I’ll keep an inning off him,” Mattingly said.

“Just trying to keep him as strong as we can. When you get to the end of the year, he and Clayton (Kershaw) both, they pitch deep into every game, so the innings just pile up. So I get a chance to get him out of there at a good pitch count where he didn’t have to work too hard, I‘m going to do. I‘m going to say those bullets for the games that I need him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 5.17 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 13-6, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke pitched eight scoreless innings Sunday, the 11th scoreless start of a season that is being to look more and more as if it will include the NL Cy Young award. “Just trying to get back to pitching like normal,” said Greinke, who gave up three runs and seven hits in his last outing, a 7-5 victory over the Angels on Monday. “It was a bad outing. Wasn’t really sharp. Location was just OK. I had an extra day (of rest), and trying to get back on track.” Greinke struck out eight, walked two, and faced only three batters over the minimum thanks to two double play grounders induced by his changeup.

--LF Carl Crawford (hamstring) did not start Sunday after being removed from Saturday’s game with right hamstring tightness, but the injury is not believed to be serious, manager Don Mattingly said. “Carl felt good today,” Mattingly said. “We’re hoping he just cramped up last night. He feels good. We’ll be cautious with him.”

--SS Jimmy Rollins (finger) is scheduled to throw and likely will hit Monday, manager Don Mattingly said, as he rehabs an injured knuckle. “We expect him to be able to do it, it just how he is going to be able to bounce back,” Mattingly said. Rollins had an MRI in Arizona that revealed no structural issues, Mattingly said. Rollins suffered soreness the last time he threw and hit, setting him back several days. He pinch-ran on Friday and Saturday at Arizona.

--SS Corey Seager was the first player 21 or younger to go 4-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in the same game when he did it in a 9-5 victory over Arizona on Saturday since Ken Griffey Jr. did it with Seattle in 1989, according to Elias. Seager, who made his sixth straight start at shortstop Sunday in place of Jimmy Rollins, was 0-for-4 with a walk Sunday.

--OF Yasiel Puig joined the Dodgers at Chase Field for the final game of a three-game series against Arizona after a morning workout at the Dodgers’ spring training facility in suburban Glendale. Puig, rehabbing a strained right hamstring that has forced him to miss the last 16 games, did not attend the first two games.

--2B Howie Kendrick is scheduled for simulated games the next two days in Los Angeles, manager Don Mattingly said, but Kendrick appears to be at least a week away because he has not been able to run full-speed yet. “The legs are the last step,” Mattingly said. Kendrick, rehabbing strained right hamstring, will reclaim the starting job when he returns, Mattingly said. Jose Peraza and Chase Utley started at second in Arizona over the weekend. “Chase we’ve been working out at third,” Mattingly said. “When Howie gets back, I don’t think we’re going to be able to play him every day.”

--2B Ronald Torreyes entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fifth inning and doubled to left field in his first major league plate appearance in the seventh inning. Torreas, 23, was purchased from Toronto in June and recalled from Triple-A on Sunday. He hit .261 with 18 doubles and 36 RBIs at four minor league stops this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just trying to get back to pitching like normal.” -- Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke, who pitched eight scoreless innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (hamstring) did not start Sept. 13 after being removed Sept. 12. The injury is not believed to be serious, manager Don Mattingly said.

--RHP Mat Latos (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 9. He was found to have no structural damage when he saw Dr. James Watkins in Los Angeles on Sept. 10. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-13. He is scheduled to throw and likely will hit Sept. 14, manager Don Mattingly said.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 7-13. He is day-to-day.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He is nearly ready to return, according to manager Don Mattingly on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 5 and took live batting practice Sept. 11.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress as of Sept. 4. However, manager Don Mattingly said it would be a challenge for Puig to get fit by the end of the season.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He should rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey