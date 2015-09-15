Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Jose Peraza was a key part of the 13-player swap meet at the trade deadline between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.

He brought the Dodgers a speed element that was sorely lacking.

That element almost surely will be lacking when they head into the playoffs now. Peraza left Sunday’s game after feeling tightness in his left hamstring. He underwent an MRI exam Monday and was scheduled to be examined by the team doctor later in the day.

However, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly acknowledged that the early prognosis is the injury is severe enough to sideline Peraza for the final 20 games of the season and possibly eliminate him as an option for a postseason roster.

“Sounds like it could be, yes,” Mattingly said Monday.

The injury Sunday was actually an aggravation of hamstring problems that took Peraza out of action for 10 days earlier this month.

”We’ve talked about a speed guy, and that’s obviously up in the air now,“ Mattingly said of Peraza’s potential role in the playoffs. ”With that type of thing, it’s a luxury. Sometimes you would need it. Sometimes you wouldn‘t. We had Dee (Gordon in that role) a couple years ago (in the playoffs), and I think we used him one time. Another time we had him and didn’t use him at all.

“It’s the type of thing you never know if you’re going to need it until you get in that spot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-60

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 5-8, 5.14 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 9-8, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carl Crawford likely will sit out until Friday as a precaution after feeling tightness in his left hamstring during Saturday’s game. He didn’t play Sunday and Monday.

--INF Jose Peraza had an MRI exam on his left hamstring, and the injury might be severe enough to end his regular season. He has appeared in just two games (Friday and Sunday) since Sept. 1.

--2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) went through another simulated game and running drills before the game Monday. He is close to returning.

--OF Yasiel Puig rejoined the team in Los Angeles on Monday, but he is still in the early stages of his rehab. He has been out since Aug. 28 due to a strained right hamstring.

--RHP Carlos Frias will be activated soon, though manager Don Mattingly wouldn’t give a date. Frias (5-5, 4.39 ERA) went on the disabled list July 1 with lower back tightness. He made three rehab appearances this month at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he worked five scoreless innings. Frias, who started 12 games this season, will be used out of the bullpen when he returns to the Dodgers.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw didn’t have his best stuff, but he pitched well enough to beat the Rockies again. Kershaw defeated the Rockies for the ninth time in a row in a 4-1 victory Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw (14-6) limited Colorado to a run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. The consecutive wins over the Rockies by Kershaw tied the club record set by Brad Penny from 2006-08. “It was a battle,” said Kershaw, who improved to 9-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his past 13 starts overall.

--INF Corey Seager continued to impress since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Seager made his debut in front of Dodgers fans Monday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. It was Seager’s fifth multi-hit game in 11 career contests. “Just trying to get good pitches to hit right now and putting good swings on them, and they’re falling in. I can’t complain,” he said.

--OF Scott Schebler hit a two-run homer off Rockies RHP Miguel Castro with two outs in the eighth for the game’s final runs. It was Schebler’s third home run this season and his first at Dodger Stadium.

--C Yasmani Grandal ended an 0-for-36 skid with a fourth-inning single. Grandal, who also drove in the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly, hadn’t recorded a base hit since Aug. 16. He went 2-for-3 for his first multi-hit game since Aug. 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not great all the way around. Fortunate to get through seven (innings) there. They had a great game plan. Give them a lot of credit. They had a lot of lineouts. They’re hitting balls right at guys pretty hard all night. Fortunate to get out of there with a win.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, after leading the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Rockies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-14. He is unlikely to be back in action before Sept. 18.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14. He might be out for the season.

--RHP Mat Latos (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 9. He was found to have no structural damage when he saw Dr. James Watkins in Los Angeles on Sept. 10. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He ran the bases on Sept. 5 and took live batting practice Sept. 11. He participated in a simulated game Sept. 14, and he was getting closer to returning.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He could be activated during the week of Sept. 14-20.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He was not close to returning to action as of Sept. 14.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was not close to returning as of Sept. 14

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey