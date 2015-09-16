Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- If Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly is trying to low-key top prospect Corey Seager’s major league arrival, he is not doing a very good job of it.

Mattingly already compared Seager to Ken Griffey Jr., saying the 21-year-old shortstop looks like the same kind of player who comes up at a young age and slips right into the big leagues.

Griffey debuted at age 19 and spent the next 22 years in the big leagues, making 13 All-Star teams.

Mattingly was also asked to compare Seager to Derek Jeter. The Hall of Fame-bound Jeter was a young minor-leaguer in spring camp as Mattingly’s playing career with the New York Yankees was winding down.

Seager has some of the same qualities, the manager said.

”Yeah, a little bit,“ Mattingly said. ”Both guys are pretty humble in the way they go about their business. You see confidence in both of them, too.

“I saw Derek really, really early. He was a year out of high school. ... Corey, we didn’t see all the in-between. Seeing him here, he’s a little more polished (than the fresh-out-of-high-school Jeter). But you see the humbleness and confidence in both of them.”

Seager went 2-for-6 on Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 5-4, 16-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies -- and his batting average went down. He is hitting .419 with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 games since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Mattingly refused to commit to replacing Seager in the starting lineup when shortstop Jimmy Rollins returns from a jammed right knuckle. Rollins, who was hurt Sept. 6, saw his first action since then on Tuesday, appearing as a pinch runner.

“Everything is always evolving,” said Mattingly, adding that Seager also could play third base to give Justin Turner an occasional rest. “There’s plenty of playing time right now for Corey. He (doesn‘t) need to worry about what’s going forward. He just needs to play today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 9-6, 4.28 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (finger) took batting practice with the team Tuesday, and he appeared as a pinch runner in the Dodgers’ 16-inning loss. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

--2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) went through a simulated game for the second day in a row Tuesday. He will go through running drills before Wednesday’s game. That could be his final step before returning to game action.

--OF Yasiel Puig did running and agility drills on the field before Tuesday’s game. It was his first workout on the field since injuring his right hamstring in late August.

--INF Jose Peraza began rehabbing his injured left hamstring Tuesday. He could return at some point this season.

--INF Corey Seager, who was 2-for-6 in the 16-inning setback to the Rockies, has played well enough that he has manager Don Mattingly considering his options at shorstop. Mattingly refused to commit to replacing the rookie Seager in the starting lineup when Jimmy Rollins returns from a jammed right knuckle. Seager was hitting .419 with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 games since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. “Everything is always evolving,” said Mattingly, adding that Seager could also play third base to give Justin Turner an occasional rest. “There’s plenty of playing time right now for Corey. He (doesn‘t) need to worry about what’s going forward. He just needs to play today.”

--RHP Mat Latos has been a bust since the Dodgers acquired him in a deal with the Marlins at the trade deadline. Latos served up a game-winning home run by Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado in the 16th inning Tuesday. In six appearances (five starts) for the Dodgers, Latos is 0-3 with a 6.66 ERA. Tuesday marked the first outing for Latos since he was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 9 start due to a stiff neck.

--3B Justin Turner went 3-for-6 and drove in a run. Turner also was a focal point of a late slide that upended Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado earlier in the game during a double-play attempt. The Rockies had a shift on during the play.

--LHP Brett Anderson, who pitched last season for Colorado, gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings against his former team. However, he didn’t factor into the decision. Anderson is 1-0 with a 2.2 ERA in three starts against the Rockies this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a few chances.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 5-4, 16-inning loss to the Rockies that ended early Wednesday morning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-14. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 15.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-15. He could return at some point this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 15, and he will be re-evaluated Sept. 16.

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He ran the bases on Sept. 5 and took live batting practice Sept. 11. He participated in simulated games Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. He will go through running drills Sept. 16, after which he might be activated.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28. He could be activated during the week of Sept. 14-20.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team for the first time Sept. 15.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was not close to returning as of Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Jose Peraza

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey