Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Lo Angeles Dodgers were getting used to losing players to hamstring injuries. They finally got one back.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick was activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. He had been on the DL for 34 games, since straining his left hamstring on Aug. 9 in Pittsburgh.

With minor league seasons over and only one Dodgers’ affiliate still alive in a playoff series (the Class-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes), the Dodgers opted to activate Kendrick without a formal rehab assignment. Instead, he hit off live pitching in simulated-game situations four times over the past week.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he will also ease Kendrick back into regular action. Kendrick was not in the lineup Friday but will likely start against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano on Saturday and share the position with Chase Utley down the stretch.

”He’s not going to play rehab games (in the minors) so we’re not just going to throw him out there every day,“ Mattingly said. ”To get started, I want to get him out there and make sure he’s healthy. I don’t want to run him into the ground.

“Everybody is pretty confident his hamstring is healed. The one thing we aren’t able to do right now is get three or four rehab games in so we’re going to be careful to start.”

Meanwhile, Enrique Hernandez and Yasiel Puig continue “on the hamstring trail,” as Mattingly put it. Puig has begun doing straight-line running in the outfield before games at less than full speed.

Infielder Jose Peraza is in the very early stages of rehabbing his injured hamstring.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 10-7, 3.45 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-6, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke (18-3), who reached a career high in wins, was charged with two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in seven-plus innings. He allowed a solo home run to second baseman Neil Walker in the fourth before retiring 11 consecutive batters. Greinke believes his performance this year tops the one in 2009, when he captured the American League Cy Young award as a member of the Kansas City Royals. “That year, I went through a rough month, where I kind of changed things, gave up six runs like a couple of games in a row. That hasn’t happened yet this season,” said Greinke, who leads the major leagues with a 1.65 ERA. In 19 of his 30 starts, Greinke has worked seven innings or more and allowed two or fewer runs 24 times. “A lot of things good have happened. I made a couple of mechanical changes two years ago with (pitching coach Rick) Honeycutt and it’s kind of gotten better the longer I’ve done it. Then, a couple of pitches have gotten better and more consistent. Our defense has been very solid. There isn’t a weak spot in our defense this year.” Greinke gave up a leadoff single to catcher Chris Stewart, who had two of the Pirates’ four hits off the right-hander, and a walk to pinch-hitter Michael Morse in the eighth before Luis Avilan relieved him. Greinke also was 2-for-2 with a double and a run. “He was really good,” Seager said of Greinke. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle called Greinke a tactician. “He gives you strikes. He just doesn’t give you good strikes,” Hurdle said. “This guy can pitch. He’s got 18 wins for a reason, the ERA is what it is for a reason.”

--2B Howie Kendrick was activated from the 15-day disabled after missing 34 games with a strained left hamstring but did not play Friday night. Kendrick will be gradually eased back into action, manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s not going to play rehab games,” Mattingly said. “So, we’re not just going to throw him out there every day. He’s basically no restrictions. He can do anything; nobody is telling me how to use him so much. But I do know we do want to be careful about getting him back out there for four or five days in a row.” Chase Utley started at second base Friday. Kendrick could return Saturday.

--SS Corey Seager remained one of the club’s hottest hitters. Seager hit his first home run at Dodger Stadium, smoking a pitch by LHP Jeff Locke into the seats in right for his second homer of the season. “It was a blast,” said Seager, who is batting .412 in 14 big-league games. “The first you’re in such awe but the first one at home was a lot of fun, too. I was in cloud nine running around the bases.”

--OF Justin Ruggiano went 2-for-3 with an RBI, stolen base and a run. Ruggiano has hit safely in nine of 10 games. He is batting .364 with three homers, four doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs in 11 games with the Dodgers.

--RHP Mat Latos and his inability to pitch well led to him being designated for assignment, manager Don Mattingly said. “Mat was great the whole time he was here,” Mattingly said. “It just didn’t work out.” Latos, 4-10 overall, went 0-3 with a 8.35 ERA in his final five appearances with the Dodgers.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger will start Sunday’s series finale against Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (16-8, 2.60). The move was made to give LHP Brett Anderson an extra day of rest. Anderson will get the nod Monday when the Dodgers open a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This has been the most consistent I’ve been ever.” -- Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke, who reached a career high with 18 wins on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He ran the bases on Sept. 5 and took live batting practice Sept. 11. He participated in simulated games Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. He ran the bases again Sept. 16 without any discomfort. He was activated Sept. 18.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-18. He could return at some point this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 15, then didn’t play Sept. 16-18.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was not close to returning as of Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey