Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be taking two steps back for every one step forward on the injury front.

They were without both third baseman Justin Turner and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez on Sunday. Turner left Saturday’s game after six innings with a sore left knee and could miss a few games. Gonzalez’s injury is less of a concern. He was given Sunday off with a sore back.

“We’ll kind of watch him over the next few days, see how he does,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Turner. “I don’t think it’s anything totally new, just got flared up with his knees. We’ll just be cautious with him until he’s to the point where he’s ready to get back out there.”

But there was optimistic news on the hamstring front.

One of the three Dodgers sidelined by a hamstring injury -- utility man Enrique Hernandez -- is running at “almost 100 percent,” according to Mattingly and will head to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Tuesday to begin taking batting practice in simulated-game situations.

That could be the final step before Hernandez is activated and rejoins the Dodgers. He has been out since Aug. 30.

The other two players rehabbing from hamstring injuries -- outfielder Yasiel Puig and second baseman Jose Peraza -- will join Hernandez in Arizona on Thursday when the Dodgers leave on their final regular-season road trip.

But neither Puig nor Peraza are as advanced as Hernandez and remain questionable for a first-round playoff series.

“Yasiel ... is running at about 65 percent,” Mattingly said. “So it’s a little different story. Right hamstring is feeling good. Left hamstring is still a little tight. So he’s doing more stuff.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 2.95 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 9-8, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed two home runs for the second time in three starts Sunday. Bolsinger permitted solo drives from LF Starling Marte and 1B Pedro Alvarez in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander yielded five hits, three earned runs and three walks in 4 1/3 innings while striking out four. On Sept. 4, Bolsinger gave up homers to RF Matt Kemp and SS Jedd Gyorko in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

--1B Scott Van Slyke returned to action Sunday after missing the previous three games because of a cyst on his right hand. Van Slyke hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo drive in the seventh inning, but stuck out twice in finishing 1-for-3. Van Slyke replaced 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who received the day off after experiencing back stiffness in Saturday night’s game.

--RHP Carlos Frias made his first appearance since June 30 on Sunday. Frias allowed two hits in two innings of relief during a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Frias was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday after missing 66 games because of a tight lower back.

--LHP Brett Anderson seeks to draw within one victory of his career high in that category Monday night when he faces the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson won 11 games in 2009, his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics. The left-hander enters Monday night’s game with a three-game winning streak. Since July 28, Anderson has compiled six quality starts in nine appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is really good. He gets the ball on both sides of the plate. His change-up and slider are coming at you at the back door, at times.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on the performance of Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, who earned his 17th victory Sunday in a 4-3 decision.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (sore left knee) left the game Sept. 19 and did not play Sept. 20. He is day-to-day

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (back stiffness) was help out Sept. 20. He is expected to play Sept. 21.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-18. He could return at some point this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 15, then didn’t play Sept. 16-19 before pinch hitting again on Sept. 20.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20and will go to the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona on Sept. 22 to start getting at-bats in simulated-game situations.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey