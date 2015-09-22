Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in his 13 major league seasons, Chase Utley played third base Monday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder, who spent the bulk of his career playing second base, got the nod when Justin Turner missed his second consecutive game due to a sore knee. The results of an MRI, which was scheduled for Monday, should reveal Turner’s status for upcoming games. Manager Don Mattingly, though, didn’t believe the injury was serious enough to keep Turner out for an extended period.

Utley worked out at third for the past few weeks. The Dodgers anticipated using the 36-year-old veteran there -- they already used him at first base to give Adrian Gonzalez a rest -- with the return of second baseman Howie Kendrick from a hamstring injury over the weekend.

“We’ve been working toward this,” Mattingly said. “We don’t worry about him, he knows how to play, knows where to be.”

In 24 games for Los Angeles, including an 0-for-3 outing Monday, Utley is batting .200 with two home runs and five RBIs in 95 at-bats. However, at this point in his career, the Dodgers value Utley’s glove more than his bat.

If Turner is out for significant time, Utley, Alex Guerrero and rookie Corey Seager are alternatives at third. Injured infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez, who is expected to return soon from a hamstring strain, also has played the position this season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-64

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 4-12, 3.72 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 11-10, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brett Anderson (9-9) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on a season-high 10 hits with one strikeout and a walk in Monday’s loss to the Diamondbacks. Anderson served up two of the three Arizona homers. “He made a couple of mistakes up and I think we were able to hit him. That was really a turning point,” Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said.

--SS Corey Seager continues to have an amazing run since the Dodgers called him up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this month. Seager lined an RBI double to right, scoring 2B Howie Kendrick, to put his name in the record books. With the hit, Seager set a Los Angeles record for most consecutive games reaching base to start a career at 16 games in a row. He broke Bill Russell’s 1969 mark. Seager is the first Dodgers to accomplish the feat since Jim Gilliam in 1953.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez delivered his club-leading 28th home run, surpassing his total of 27 last season. It’s the most home runs Gonzalez has hit since smacking 31 with the San Diego Padres in 2010. Gonzalez has 33 career long balls against Arizona, the third most all-time behind Barry Bonds (39) and Todd Helton (35).

--C Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to pull the Dodgers within two runs but the Diamondbacks halted the rally. Grandal has a career-high 16 home runs this season. It was his first since Aug. 1, a stretch of 25 games.

--SS Jimmy Rollins is getting closer to returning from an injury to his right index finger that has sidelined him since Sept. 7. Rollins took batting practice and fielding grounders before Monday’s game. He also popped out in the eighth inning of Monday’s defeat. Rollins is batting .219 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs in 136 games.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez is slated to begin a rehab stint at the club’s Arizona training facilities Tuesday. Hernandez is close to recovering from strained left hamstring that has forced him to miss 20 games, manager Don Mattingly said. Hernandez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 31.

--INF Chase Utley started at 3B for the first time in his 13 seasons as a pro. Utley filled in for injured INF Justin Turner, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.

--INF Justin Turner missed his second straight contest with a sore knee. Turner took himself out of Saturday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates and hasn’t played since. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty good early. The first couple (of innings) I thought were pretty good. Then all of sudden the breaking ball is up.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on the performance of RHP Brett Anderson, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on a season-high 10 hits in Monday’s loss to the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (sore left knee) left the game Sept. 19 and did not play Sept. 20 and Sept. 21. He is day-to-day

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (back stiffness) did not play Sept. 20. He returned Sept. 21.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-21. He could return at some point this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 15, then didn’t play Sept. 16-19 before pinch-hitting Sept. 20 and Sept. 21. Rollins took batting practice and fielding grounders before the Sept. 21 game.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20, and he will go to the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona on Sept. 22 to start getting at-bats in simulated-game situations.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey

