Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Despite losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, Alex Wood established himself as the frontrunner for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 3 starter.

Wood followed up his best performance as a pro with another strong performance against the Diamondbacks, limiting them to three hits in 6 1/3 innings on only 79 pitches (53 strikes)

Wood (11-11) threw eight innings of one-hit ball against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 16, needing only 78 pitches to do so. Manager Don Mattingly said the Dodgers are trying to preserve Wood since his 177 1/3 innings are a career high.

Although Wood is only 4-5 since the Dodgers acquired him in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30, he has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of 10 starts.

“He’s part of the conversation,” Mattingly said of Wood.

Wood’s worst outing occurred Sept. 11 in Arizona, where the Diamondbacks knocked him around for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in a Arizona rout. However, he made adjustments to keep the Diamondbacks’ bat quite for the most part Tuesday night.

“Like I’ve said before, it all starts with my fastball command,” said Wood, who has a 3.60 ERA with 134 strikeouts and 56 walks overall this season. “If I can command it into four-seems into righties usually everything plays pretty good off it. I feel like we’ve been able to do that the last two starts, for sure.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-65

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-6, 4.52 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 18-3, 1.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (11-11) pitched well in a losing effort against the Diamondbacks. Wood allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks on 79 pitches (53 strikes) in 6 1/3 innings. Before OF A.J. Pollock homered, Wood retired 10 straight batters. ”He’s a pretty good hitter,“ said Wood, who bounced back from a rough start in Arizona on Sept. 11, when he served up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in a 12-4 blowout. ”It was a good pitch. I think he might have been looking for it. He put a good swing on it. I was kind of surprised it got out. You tip your cap.“ Arizona 1B and National League MVP candidate Goldschmidt tipped his to Wood. ”Wood did a great job out there. I don’t know if he made a mistake all night,“ said Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s game but didn’t record a hit off Wood.”

--SS Corey Seager reached base again to extend his streak to 16 games in a row. Seager, who broke Bill Russell’s 46-year-old mark Monday night by reaching base in 15 straight, drew a walk in the first Tuesday. Seager, who went 0-for-3, has started 17 consecutive games since Jimmy Rollins has been sidelined. Overall, Seager is batting .359 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 18 games. His on-base percentage is .468.

--LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Liberatore surrendered two runs on two hits in an inning of relief against the Diamondbacks. Liberatore didn’t give up a run in his last five appearances with Oklahoma City, which was eliminated from the postseason on Sept. 11 by Round Rock. Liberatore was 0-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 19 games at OKC.

--SS Jimmy Rollins took part in pregame drills again, but rookie Corey Seager started in his place. Rollins has been nursing a right index finger which has kept him out of the starting lineup since Sept. 7. Manager Don Mattingly said Rollins was close to returning again, so the 36-year-old veteran could be back as a starter within the next day or two.

--INF Justin Turner was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game. Manager Don Mattingly said results of an MRI didn’t detect any damage in his sore right knee. Turner fielded grounders and hit in the cages before the game. He could see playing time before the end of the series with the Diamondbacks. Alex Guerrero started at third base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t won anything yet. It’s time for us to buckle down (and) play a little bit better than we have these last four games. It hasn’t been good. We need to turn the page, shower this game off and come tomorrow ready and expecting to play like a team that wants to win.” -- Dodgers C A.J. Ellis, after a loss Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (sore left knee) left the Sept. 19 game and did not play Sept. 20-22. He is day-to-day

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-22. He could return at some point this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 15, then didn’t play Sept. 16-19 before pinch-hitting Sept. 20 and Sept. 21. Rollins took batting practice and fielded grounders before the Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 games.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20, and he will go to the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona on Sept. 22 to start getting at-bats in simulated-game situations.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey