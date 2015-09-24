Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night due to soreness in his right calf.

“It’s pretty minor -- just a little discomfort,” Greinke said.

A strained calf muscle in his right leg sidelined Greinke for two weeks during spring training in 2014 and prevented him from making the Dodgers’ season-opening trip to Australia.

The right-hander acknowledged that the calf has “sometimes” bothered him since but said, “It was worse then.”

The problem flared up during his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday and Greinke told Dodgers manager Don Mattingly the next day.

“He kind of told me what he was feeling a little bit. We were hoping it would just resolve over the week,” Mattingly said. “For the most part, it doesn’t feel very serious. But at this point, we don’t want to take any chances with it.”

Greinke is expected to make his next start. That is scheduled for Monday at San Francisco in the opener of a four-game series that could be crucial to the Dodgers clinching their third consecutive National League West title. Greinke will have nine days off before that start.

”It’s always a little bit of a concern when he’s not going,“ Mattingly acknowledged before Wednesday’s game. ”The timing is not great. But what are you going to do? The timing is not great for JT (Justin Turner, sidelined by a left knee injury). The timing is not great for anybody that’s banged up right now.

“So we’re obviously concerned. But there’s not a whole lot you can do but step up and play the game in front of you.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 6-4, 2.99 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-7, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Chase Utley hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Dodgers snapped a four-game skid with Wednesday night’s victory over the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Utley doubled off RHP David Hernandez to score SS Jimmy Rollins, who reached on a bunt to open the eighth as the Dodgers edged closer to their third straight National League West title. “Every victory from here on out is important,” said Utley, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and his first home run since Sept. 4. “Obviously we’re getting closer to the finish line. It would be nice to finish strong.”

--RHP Carlos Frias stepped in to start for RHP Zack Greinke, who was scratched due to right calf soreness, and provided the Dodgers with a solid outing. Frias allowed a run on one hit with two strikeouts in four innings. Frias’ lone mistake was a pitch that 1B Paul Goldschmidt deposited into the stands for his 31st home run this season. “I tried to throw the first pitch for a strike, but I made a mistake right down the middle,” Frias said. “He’s one of the best hitters.” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said his club didn’t benefit from facing Greinke, a Cy Young candidate with the majors best ERA at 1.65. “You never want to face Greinke, but we have not fared well against Frias, so I don’t know if it was much better,” Hale said.

--INF Corey Seager continues to amaze with his offense. Seager, who started at third for the first time in the majors, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to cap the scoring. Seager, who went 1-for-4, has reached base 18 in consecutive starts, a Los Angeles franchise record. Seager made 17 straight previous starts at SS for injured SS Jimmy Rollins, who returned to the lineup Wednesday.

--SS Jimmy Rollins reached on a bunt to open the eighth inning and scored the winning run in the club’s win over Arizona. For Rollins, who started for the first time since Sept. 6 due to a right index finger sprain, he tied Mickey Mantle’s career mark for hits by a switch-hitter at 2,415.

--RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 33rd save in 35 chances with a scoreless ninth against Arizona. Jansen has successfully closed nine straight.

--3B Justin Turner remains sidelined by a bone bruise and tendinitis in his left knee.

--OF/INF Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) is working out at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona and could return soon.

--OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) ran the curve of the infield and took batting practice during the Dodgers’ pregame workout Wednesday. He is expected to go to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Thursday.

--OF Carl Crawford was limited to pinch-hitting Wednesday due to bursitis in his left shoulder. He is day to day.

--RHP Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to a sore right calf. He is expected to make his next start (Monday in San Francisco). RHP Carlos Frias made the start in his place.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every victory from here on out is important. Obviously, we’re getting closer to the finish line. It would be nice to finish strong.” -- Dodgers 2B Chase Utley, after Los Angeles reduced its magic number to five to clinch a third consecutive division crown.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zack Greinke (sore right calf) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 23. He is expected to make his next start (Sept. 28).

--SS Jimmy Rollins (sore finger on right hand) was injured Sept. 6. X-rays were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 7-14. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 15, then didn’t play Sept. 16-19 before pinch-hitting Sept. 20 and Sept. 21. He sat out Sept. 22. Rollins took batting practice and fielded grounders before the Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 games. He started for the first time since Sept. 6 on Sept. 23.

--3B Justin Turner (tendinitis left knee, bone bruise) left the Sept. 19 game, and he did not play Sept. 20-23. He is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20. He is working out at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona as of Sept. 23 and could return soon.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16. He ran the curve of the infield and took batting practice during the Dodgers’ pregame workout Sept. 23. He is expected to go to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Sept. 24.

--OF Carl Crawford (bursitis in left shoulder) was limited to pinch-hitting Sept. 23. He is day to day.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-23. He could return at some point this season.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey