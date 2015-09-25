Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Infielder Justin Turner returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup Thursday after missing the past four games with a sore knee.

Turner took himself out of last Saturday’s contest with the Pittsburgh Pirates and hadn’t played since. Dodger manager Don Mattingly said the club would closely monitor Turner during its three-game series in Denver against the Colorado Rockies.

“Obviously, we’re going to be really careful with Justin and don’t really feel like he’s going to be in there every day or anything like that,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ll be careful in Colorado moving forward with him with this and the altitude.”

Turner’s return presents a minor dilemma for Mattingly, who now has to balance playing time with his crowded infield, particularly with the emergence of rookie Corey Seager. Mattingly, though, wouldn’t commit past Thursday’s game.

“We’ll play today’s game and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow,” Mattingly said.

Seager will continue to play, Mattingly added.

“We’ll keep putting Corey in there,” Mattingly said.

The 21-year-old Seager, who got the day off Thursday, has forced Mattingly’s hand with his strong start since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 3. Seager has reached base in 18 consecutive starts and was more than an adequate fill in for shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who was limited to a handful of pinch-hitting and pinch-running appearances while he recovered from a sprain right index finger.

Overall, Seager, who also is expected to get some starts at third to spell Turner, is batting .353 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 6-4, 3.26 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 4-5, 6.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw and Don Mattingly engaged in a heated discussion in the dugout after the manager yanked the reigning National League Cy Young winner after five innings. “I‘m not going to talk about that at all. If you guys want to talk about the game, I‘m more than happy to talk about that,” Kershaw snapped to the media after the game. Kershaw (15-7) struck out nine and gave up three runs on six hits before departing after throwing 80 pitches (57 strikes) in five innings, his shortest stint this season. He admitted he didn’t have his best stuff against the Diamondbacks. “My curveball was terrible,” Kershaw said. “I need to go back to the drawing board on that. Lots of two-strike hits. You can’t let that happen. They hit a couple of balls hard, a few balls found hopes but you know what, they had a great game plan and they swung the balls well against me. Like I said, two-strike hits will kill you and that’s what happened to me today.” Mattingly said he wasn’t troubled by Kershaw’s outburst. “Same as always with Kersh, he doesn’t never want to come out,” Mattingly said. “For me there, we just had to try to score. We’re down three runs. He’s got to be around 80 pitches there or close to it, so he was going to pitch one more inning. We had to try to score. I’ve seen him like that before and I’ve talked about it with numerous times with different. It never bothers me. None of that stuff. Guys being competitive, wanting to stay in the game, it never bothers me.”

--OF Chris Heisey’s grand slam highlighted a six-run rally in the fifth and allowed the Dodgers (87-65) to prevail over the Diamondbacks. “It was nice to finally feel like I’ve contributed,” said Heisey, who was batting .163 entering the contest and has experienced several stints with the Dodgers this season. “I was saying earlier how the Dodgers went out and got me this offseason, and I haven’t played well. It’s been frustrating but it’s nice finally help the team get a win.” Heisey waited for an off-speed pitch from LHP Andrew Chafin. “I was hoping to catch one before it broke,” Heisey said. “Fortunately, he left it up and I was able to do exactly what I had hoped to do but more importantly, to give us the lead.”

--2B Howie Kendrick drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the fifth, preceding OF Chris Heisey’s grand slam. Kendrick has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games, batting .328 with two home runs, three doubles and 12 RBIs since July 28. Some of that production occurred before Kendrick missed 34 games with a strained hamstring.

--INF Justin Turner started at third base after missing the past four games with a sore left knee. Turner had been sidelined since Saturday, when pain in the knee forced him to take himself out of the contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Turner went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez is close to returning from a stint on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Hernandez, who has missed 23 games, is working out at the Dodgers’ training facilities in Arizona. If he doesn’t have any setbacks, Hernandez could rejoin the club next week.

--OF Yasiel Puig probably won’t return to the club before the end of the regular season, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly “Still having some issues when he’s running,” Mattingly said. Puig missed 26 games since sustaining a strained left hamstring in August. Puig has been plagued by hamstring injuries for much of the season. If he doesn’t return before the end of the regular season and the club clinches a playoff berth, Mattingly and the Dodgers’ brass will have a decision to make on whether Puig makes the postseason roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to talk about that at all. If you guys want to talk about the game, I‘m more than happy to talk about that.” -- Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, after a confrontation with manager Don Mattingly Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Justin Turner (tendinitis left knee, bone bruise) left the Sept. 19 game, and he did not play Sept. 20-23. He returned and started Sept 24.

--RHP Zack Greinke (sore right calf) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 23. He is expected to make his next scheduled start Sept. 28.

--OF Carl Crawford (bursitis in left shoulder) was limited to pinch-hitting Sept. 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-24. He could return at some point this season.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20. He was working out at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona as of Sept. 23, and he was close to returning.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16. He ran the curve of the infield and took batting practice Sept. 23. He is expected to go back to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Sept. 24.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey