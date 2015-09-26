Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Dodgers could be celebrating their third straight National League West title this weekend. They entered Friday with a magic number of three to eliminate the Giants.

The celebration could be the second in a matter of days by a visiting team at Coors Field, but this one might not be as muted as Pittsburgh‘s.

On Wednesday, the Pirates beat the Rockies 13-7 to clinch their third straight playoff berth. The Pirates drank champagne in a team toast behind closed doors, but did not spray it on each other, wear goggles to protect their eyes and have loud music blaring during a spirited celebration.

“Act like you been there before, and we have been,” Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen said. “We didn’t want to get crazy, because a couple years ago that was something we were happy where we are. We are happy where we are, but we know there’s still some work to be done.”

McCutchen was referring to trying to catch the St. Louis Cardinals and win the NL Central.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said has not given any thought to what a celebration will be like.

“I don’t even think about it. Never even a thought that enters my head,” he said before the Rockies beat the Dodgers 7-4. “I don’t even think about what we do or how we do it.”

The Dodgers celebrated by jumping in the pool beyond the right field fence in Chase Field after clinching the division two years ago. So it’s not likely the Dodgers will have a business-as-usual approach and celebrate as sedately as the Pirates did.

“The guys will have fun,” Mattingly said. “I want them to have fun, whatever happens. But I don’t ever think about it.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 9-9, 3.52 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 6-13, 6.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Utley played third base, making his second career start at the position -- the first came Monday. Manager Don Mattingly said he started Utley over rookie Corey Seager because Seager looked “heavy legged” when he last played Wednesday and noticed he was shaking his legs out in the field. After giving Seager Thursday off, Mattingly said, “just want to be cautious today, because I‘m going to need him to play short in this series.”

--OF Enrique Hernandez (left hamstring strain) could be on the verge of returning to the Dodgers after what manager Don Mattingly called his “last hurdle” in rehab work Friday at their complex in Glendale, Ariz. “He had a heavy day today,” Mattingly said. “If he comes out of that good, we’re going to see him pretty soon. Got more at-bats today. Ran hard again today 100 percent. So feeling good about Kiki as of this moment. If he comes in sore, we’ll know we’re not quite there yet.”

--RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed seven hits and seven runs, four earned, in four innings. He surrendered a career-high three homers and did it in a five-batter sequence in the fourth. He has pitched less than five innings in three consecutive starts, going 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA in that span.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 3-for-5 with his third triple of the season. It was his fifth game with three or more hits and first since Sept. 4 at San Diego. Rollins has reached base safely in 13 of 15 games against the Rockies this season, going 17-for-49 (.347) with four doubles, one triple, two homers, three RBI and a .458 on-base percentage in those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His command was not very good. You can’t get away if you keep getting behind in the count and got to get it over, you got to pay.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Mike Bolsinger after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zack Greinke (sore right calf) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 23. He is expected to make his next scheduled start Sept. 28.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-25. He could return at some point this season.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20. He was working out at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona as of Sept. 23, and he was close to returning.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16. He ran the curve of the infield and took batting practice Sept. 23. He was expected to go back to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Sept. 24.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey