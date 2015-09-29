Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly had plenty of reasons to want to see his club wrap up the National League West title Monday night.

Among them: He probably could use as much time as possible to figure out his postseason roster.

Mattingly used 25 players in Monday’s 3-2, 12-inning loss to the San Francisco. That’s the postseason roster limit.

Seventeen of the 25 Mattingly employed Monday were position players. That’s at least four more than he figures to carry on his postseason roster.

But who gets left home?

One guy fighting for a spot is utilityman Enrique Hernandez, who returned from a hamstring injury Monday and helped his cause with a 2-for-2 effort off the bench.

And then there’s outfielder Scott Schebler, the only left-handed bat on Mattingly’s bench Monday. He proved his worth with a pinch-hit single leading off the 11th inning.

Of course, if/when outfielder Yasiel Puig returns from his hamstring strain, there goes another spot.

Mattingly has a tough task ahead of him ... and that’s on top of winning one more regular-season game to assure there will be a postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 15-7, 2.25 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-8, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw gets a chance to wrap up the National League West for the Dodgers on Tuesday night when he faces the San Francisco Giants. He’s 15-7 with a 1.61 ERA in his career against the Giants, but that doesn’t mean winning Tuesday’s game will be easy. That’s because he’ll be opposed by Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner, who already has beaten Kershaw 2-1 and 4-0 in head-to-head matchups this season.

--RHP Zack Greinke showed no ill-effects of a calf injury that caused him to miss a start last week in Monday’s loss at San Francisco. The 18-game winner allowed two runs on just four hits in seven innings, but did not get a decision in the 3-2, 12-inning defeat. The loss was just the Dodgers’ 12th in 43 games Greinke has pitched following a loss in his career.

--SS Corey Seager had two hits in Monday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants to extend his streak of having reached base at least once in all 20 of his major league games. It’s the longest streak in Dodgers history, five games more than the second-best, set by SS Bill Russell in 1969. Seager did, however, strike out with the potential go-ahead run on second base to end the 10th inning.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list Monday and got immediately into the action in Monday’s loss at San Francisco. Hernandez entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the ninth inning, then later singled twice in the 3-2, 12-inning defeat. Hernandez is fighting for a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

--OF Scott Schebler came through as a pinch-hitter in the Dodgers’ loss at San Francisco on Monday night. The only left-handed hitter available to manager Don Mattingly off his bench, Schebler led off the 11th inning with a single and advanced into scoring position before getting stranded in the eventual 3-2, 12-inning defeat. Schebler raised his average to .250 in his bid to earn a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had ‘em. It was right there at our fingertips. One little bounce ... you get a little hop here and we walk away with a win.” -- Dodgers RF Andre Ethier, after a loss to the Giants on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (pinched nerve in his lower back) had a scheduled day off Sept. 27 after being scratched Sept. 26. He was back in the lineup Sept. 28.

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 31. He was running at almost 100 percent in drills Sept. 20. He was working out at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona as of Sept. 23, and was activated Sept. 28.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) didn’t play Sept. 14-28. He could return at some point this season.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was working at the team’s facility in Arizona and making progress in early September. He did on-field drills with the team Sept. 15-16. He ran the curve of the infield and took batting practice Sept. 23. He was expected to go back to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Sept. 24.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey