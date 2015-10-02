Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- They don’t know where the game will be played, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are formulating a plan for Game 1 of their National League playoff series against the New York Mets.

It’s more complicated than you might imagine.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly admitted Thursday that he has not made up his mind who he will pitch in Game 1 of the best-of-5 series.

It will be either right-hander Zack Greinke or lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Greinke is scheduled to pitch Saturday against the San Diego Padres, after which he would have five days of rest before Game 1 and six days before Game 2.

Mattingly said he has decided to go ahead and pitch Kershaw as scheduled on Sunday, but noted that the reigning NL Most Valuable Player will be on a pitch count.

That’s because Kershaw would only have four days of rest before Game 1.

Mattingly went on to note two reasons why he might be leaning toward Kershaw in the opener.

First off, the Game 1 starter would be in line to pitch Game 4 on Tuesday on just three days’ rest. Kershaw is considered the more durable of the two.

And secondly, pitching Greinke in Game 2 would mean splitting up the Dodgers’ left-handers, with Kershaw going in Game 1 and Brett Anderson in Game 3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Casey Kelly, 0-1, 9.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 11-12, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood will be auditioning for a possible role in the upcoming playoffs when he makes his final regular-season start Friday at home against the San Diego Padres. Wood is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, having given up eight runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies. He’s 1-1 in his career against the Padres with a 2.77 ERA in three games (two starts).

--LHP Brett Anderson locked up the Game 3 start in the playoff series against the New York Mets with an impressive outing in a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. In his final regular-season start, Anderson allowed just four hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings. In the process, he ran his season innings total to a career-best 180.

--RHP Zack Greinke will have no limitations in his final start of the regular season Saturday against the San Diego Padres, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly announced Thursday. Greinke will pitch either Game 1 or Game 2 of the upcoming playoff series against the New York Mets. Even if he were picked for Game 1, he would have five days of rest between Saturday’s start and the playoff outing.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw remains a possibility to start Game 1 of the playoff series against the New York Mets even though the regular season will end with Zack Greinke ahead of him in the rotation. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly appeared to indicate that he’s leaning toward starting Kershaw in Game 1 next Friday. In order to leave that door open, Mattingly said Kershaw would be on a pitch limit in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Diego Padres.

--OF Yasiel Puig is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list by the end of the week, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly disclosed Thursday. Puig hasn’t played since going on the DL on Aug. 28. But Mattingly said his starting outfielder has made a “miraculous” recovery, and now is a possibility for the upcoming playoffs.

--3B Justin Turner (sore knee) sat out his second consecutive game Thursday as a precaution in order to rest what manager Don Mattingly is calling a minor injury. Turner is expected to return to the lineup in at least a limited capacity this weekend, when the Dodgers close out the regular season with three games against the San Diego Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t want to go to New York. Hopefully, we can sweep the Padres to give ourselves a chance to get home-field advantage.” -- Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal, on the upcoming playoffs after a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 28. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly announced on Oct. 1 that Puig is expected to be reinstated to the active roster sometime before the regular season ends on Oct. 4.

--3B Justin Turner (sore knee) sat out his second consecutive game Oct. 1 as a precautionary measure. He is expected to return to the lineup during the Dodgers’ home series against the San Diego Padres on Oct. 2-4.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 14-Oct. 1. He could return at some point this season.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey