Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a lot of decisions to make before setting their playoff roster before Game 1 of their NL Division Series against the New York Mets next Friday.

But one decision looms larger than the others and it centers around the status of outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Puig has been sidelined since Aug. 27 with a hamstring injury and as recently as a week ago, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig was still experiencing some tightness in the injured hamstring. It was the second time this season Puig had gone to the DL with a hamstring injury, limiting him to 77 games this season.

But Puig has played in instructional league games in Arizona over the past few days and was running the bases and playing in the outfield.

Mattingly said Friday he expects Puig to join the Dodgers in Los Angeles this weekend. But he would not say if he expected Puig to be activated from the DL before the end of the regular season on Sunday.

Mattingly said the sudden progress in Puig’s rehab has been “encouraging” but he deflected questions about Puig’s availability for the NLDS.

“Like a lot of other stuff with the (playoff) roster, we haven’t gotten there yet,” Mattingly said. “Yasiel obviously hasn’t played in a while. Playing in the instructional league and playing in the major leagues is probably two different things.”

Puig has not had a big impact on the Dodgers offense this season. He has hit .256 with 11 home runs and a .764 OPS. But Mattingly said Puig’s value shouldn’t be judged based on this season.

“When you have injuries, you never really get into a rhythm like a guy like Adrian (Gonzalez) who’s in there 145, 150 times,” Mattingly said. “A guy who plays 20, gets hurt, plays 15, gets hurt -- it’s hard to get into a rhythm. That’s been Yasiel’s season in a capsule. I don’t think he’s ever been able to get into a rhythm where he’s just playing baseball.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-1, 6.30 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 18-3, 1.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood recovered in fine fashion from a debacle in Colorado last weekend to defeat the Padres. Wood held the Padres to two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in seven innings in Friday’s victory. The Rockies knocked around Wood for eight runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 12-5 defeat last Sunday. The left-hander said he’s much more comfortable pitching in Dodger Stadium instead of Denver. “I like pitching here. I’ve always, even when I was in Atlanta, enjoyed pitching here,” said Wood, who the Dodgers acquired in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30. “If you’re asking me if I like pitching here instead of Colorado, the answer is yes. I think anyone would give you the same answer.” For the most part, Wood had an answer for the Padres (74-86). Wood (12-12) won two of his three career starts against San Diego. “It’s good to finish on a high note and play for home-field advantage, so I was glad I could do my part tonight,” said Wood, who capped his regular season with his fifth quality start in the City of Angels. “Everybody in (the Dodgers clubhouse) is trying to win these last two games, tomorrow and Sunday, and whatever happens just be prepared to play your role (in the playoffs) or whatever they ask you and you do the best job you can.” Wood, who set a career high in wins and starts (32), blanked the Padres for six innings before allowing an RBI groundout to LF Alexi Amarista and a sacrifice fly to 1B Cody Decker in the seventh inning.

--INF Corey Seager could be the starting shortstop when the National League Division Series begins Friday. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly refused to tip his hand Friday when asked if Seager or SS Jimmy Rollins would get the nod. Mattingly refused to commit, saying only that Seager was the team’s starter for Friday’s game against the Padres. Seager went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run against San Diego. Rollins didn’t play.

--C A.J. Ellis has been solid offensively recently. Ellis was 2-for-4 with an RBI as he recorded his second straight multi-hit game. After a slow start, Ellis has hit .285 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in his last 42 games.

--2B Howie Kendrick says he is fit from the strained hamstring that sidelined him for 34 games until he was activated on Sept. 18. Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs against the Padres. Since his return, Kendrick is batting .286 with two doubles and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like pitching here. I’ve always, even when I was in Atlanta, enjoyed pitching here. If you’re asking me if I like pitching here instead of Colorado, the answer is yes. I think anyone would give you the same answer.” -- Dodgers LHP Alex Wood, who the Dodgers acquired in a multi-player trade with the Braves on July 30.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF-1B Scott Van Slyke (right wrist) was injured during the series in San Francisco and underwent an MRI. He received a cortisone shot and has not taken batting practice the past few days as of Oct 2.

--OF Yasiel Puig (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 28. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly announced Oct. 1 that Puig is expected to be reinstated to the active roster sometime before the regular season ends Oct. 4. He has been playing in instructional league games in Arizona the past few days.

--3B Justin Turner (sore left knee) sat out Sept. 30-Oct. 1 as a precautionary measure. He is expected to return to the lineup during the Oct. 2-4 series.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 14-Oct. 1. He could return at some point this season.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Ian Thomas

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Ronald Torreyes

INF Jose Peraza

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Scott Van Slyke

OF Carl Crawford

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Scott Schebler

OF Chris Heisey