Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- With two aces in Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly had a choice to make about which one to use first in the best-of-five National League Division Series against the New York Mets.

But there really was no choice. Mattingly went with Kershaw in Game 1, Greinke in Game 2 -- despite Greinke’s MLB-best 1.66 ERA (the lowest since Greg Maddux in 1995). One of the reasons, Mattingly cited was a desire to keep his options open for Game 4.

Once in each of the past two postseasons, the Dodgers asked Kershaw to make starts on three days’ rest. It’s something the Dodgers do not seem inclined to ask of Greinke.

Mattingly said he has had conversations with both pitchers about starting on short rest. In Greinke’s case, that conversation apparently occurred when he signed as a free agent. The topic hasn’t been revisited since.

”I told them three years ago, I’ll pitch on short rest. I just haven’t done it good in my career,“ Greinke said Friday. ”So I think that’s kind of why it has been like that in the past .... and Kershaw is more confident than me doing it.

“So that’s why I‘m guessing he is doing it. But I’ll do it. I just haven’t been good at it.”

Greinke has started on short rest just twice in his career, neither in the postseason. He went three innings on three days’ rest for the Kansas City Royals in 2007. He split time between pitching in relief and starting that season. And he went six innings on short rest for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. He allowed a total of two runs on six hits over nine innings in the two starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-70, first place in National League West

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Mets 1, Dodgers 0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 9-7, 3.24 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 19-3, 1.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw lost his fifth straight playoff game. Kershaw (0-1), who is 1-6 in the postseason, was charged with three runs on four hits with four walks, which tied a season-high, in 6 2/3 innings. Kershaw also lost to the Mets for the first time in 10 career starts.

--RHP Zack Greinke, who will start Game 2, said LHP Clayton Kershaw is a better alternative to pitch on three days rest if the Dodgers decide to go that option if the series reaches Game 4. ”I just haven’t done it good in my career,“ Greinke said. ”So I think that’s kind of why it has been like that in the past. I haven’t done good doing that in the past, and Kershaw is more confident than me doing it.

--C A.J. Ellis, who went 1-for-3, recorded a fourth-inning single to extend his postgame hitting streak to a franchise tying-record 11 games. Ellis tied LF Carl Crawford’s mark, set in 2014.

--SS Corey Seager went 1-for-4 in his playoff debut. Seager doubled in the third inning. At 21, Seager became the youngest Dodger position player to start a postseason contest.

--2B Howie Kendrick was 2-for-4 with a double for his third multi-hit playoff game in his career. Kendrick also scored the Dodgers’ lone run, coming home on an RBI single by 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we did a pretty good job with him of not chasing the change or the breaking ball down, but with that you end up chasing some elevated fastballs, and I think he beat us with that a little bit. We had a few chances. We just weren’t able to get that hit early.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on Mets starter Jacob deGrom after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 30-Oct. 4. He received a cortisone shot, and was noton the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 13 game and missed the rest of the regular season. He was left off the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Jimmy Rollins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Yasiel Puig

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Enrique Hernandez