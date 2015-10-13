Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets haven’t agreed on much during a heated National League Division Series.

Except this: The best pitcher to take the ball for the Dodgers in Game 4 on Tuesday night is three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

During his press conference after New York’s 13-7 win Monday night, Mets manager Terry Collins was asked if he preferred to see Kershaw or left-hander Alex Wood on the mound Tuesday.

“Would I have any preference?” Collins said with a laugh. “Yeah, I got a preference. Believe me, this is no slap at Alex Wood. He’s a fine pitcher, but I don’t want that other monster on the mound.”

Well, Collins and the Mets are going to see that monster Tuesday, when the Dodgers try to extend their season by sending Kershaw to the mound on three days’ rest. The Mets hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Dodgers actually announced Kershaw as the starter, via their Twitter account, shortly before manager Don Mattingly stepped to the podium Monday afternoon.

“Do you have to explain that one?” Mattingly said with a laugh of his own. “He’s pretty good. I mean, we just feel like he’s that guy, no matter if we’re down 2-1 or up 2-1. We feel like he’s the right guy.”

This will be the third consecutive season in which Kershaw starts Game 4 of the NLDS on three days’ rest.

With the Dodgers up two games to one in 2013, he helped finish off the Atlanta Braves by allowing two unearned runs over six innings, though he didn’t factor into the decision in Los Angeles’ 4-3 win.

Last season, with the Dodgers trailing the St. Louis Cardinals two games to one, Kershaw opened Game 4 with six shutout innings but allowed three runs without recording an out in the seventh and took the loss as the Dodgers were eliminated in a 3-2 defeat.

“Atlanta was the first one, I think I did fine,” Kershaw said Monday afternoon. “Last year I did OK until the last inning. So, you know, try not to do that again, I guess.”

Kershaw didn’t get a whole lot of help last season in the fateful seventh inning, when Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday and shortstop Jhonny Peralta each singled off the gloves of second baseman Dee Gordon and shortstop Hanley Ramirez, respectively, before first baseman Matt Adams hit a three-run homer.

“We should have had the first two outs of that inning in the seventh,” Mattingly said following Monday’s game. “His stuff’s really been fine.”

In the series opener against the Mets on Friday, Kershaw took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 11.

Kershaw said Monday he doesn’t feel the impact of pitching with one fewer day of rest.

“The adrenaline takes over,” he said. “You don’t really feel tired or anything like that. It’s the playoffs. Obviously, your routine change a little bit, different things like that, but as far as being prepared, being ready for it, I’ll be fine come (Tuesday).”

Once again, the Dodgers’ season is riding on it.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-70, first place in National League West

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Mets 2, Dodgers 1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 16-7, 2.13 ERA regular season; 0-1, 4.05 ERA postseason) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will start on three days’ rest Tuesday night, when he tries to extend the Dodgers’ season by taking the mound in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Mets at Citi Field. Kershaw took the loss in Game 1 on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 11 over 6 2/3 innings as Los Angeles fell 3-1 at Dodger Stadium. This will be the third consecutive season in which Kershaw starts Game 4 of the NLDS on three days’ rest. In 2013, Kershaw allowed two unearned runs over six innings and didn’t factor into the decision as the Dodgers eliminated the Braves with a 4-3 win. Last season, Kershaw allowed three runs in six-plus innings and took the loss as the Dodgers were eliminated by the Cardinals in a 3-2 defeat.

--LHP Brett Anderson picked a bad time for one of his worst starts of the season Monday, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three over three innings. The Dodgers fell to the Mets 13-7 in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Anderson pitched fewer than four innings just once in 31 regular-season starts. In addition, the four-run second inning he absorbed marked just the third time he gave up at least four runs in an inning in 2015.

--2B Chase Utley didn’t play Monday, one day after he appealed the two-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for his hard slide into Mets SS Ruben Tejada during Game 2 on Saturday night. Tejada broke his right fibula in the fall and is out for the rest of the season. Utley heard plenty of boos and taunts Monday from a Citi Field sellout crowd of 44,276 but never stepped to the on-deck circle -- even in the ninth inning, when Dodgers LHP Luis Avilan was due up with a right-hander on the mound. Manager Don Mattingly said with the Dodgers down six runs, he wanted to save Utley for a situation in which there were multiple runners on base.

--C Yasmani Grandal snapped an epic slump Monday, when he hit a two-run single in the second inning to give the Dodgers a brief lead in what turned out to be a 13-7 loss to the Mets in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Grandal entered the game 0-for-4 in the NLDS and with just four hits in his last 86 at-bats dating back to Aug. 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got him on the ropes a couple of different times, we just didn’t get the hit.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on Mets RHP Matt Harvey, who pitched five shaky innings for the win Monday in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 30-Oct. 4. He received a cortisone shot, and he was left off the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster.

--INF Jose Peraza (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 13 game and missed the rest of the regular season. He was left off the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster.

--RHP Josh Ravin (hernia) was recalled from the minors and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Alex Wood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

INF Chase Utley

INF Jimmy Rollins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Yasiel Puig

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Enrique Hernandez