Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Colorado’s Coors Field is not the ideal spot for a pitcher to try to get back on track, but at least Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Scott Kazmir won’t be facing the San Francisco Giants.

Kazmir, one victory short of 100 for his career, will face the Rockies on Friday night after struggling in his first two outings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the rival Giants.

Signed as a No. 2 starter after Zach Greinke left as a free agent, the left-hander posted an 11.25 ERA in the back-to-back outings against San Francisco.

In the first start, Kazmir squandered a five-run lead by the third inning. The second on Saturday was his home debut, and he needed 93 pitches to get 12 outs.

Obviously, the Dodgers need Kazmir to pitch better against the Giants if they are going to win the National League West.

Kazmir said the problem in his past two outings wasn’t the opponent but a lack of command. He pitched well in his debut against the San Diego Padres.

“No matter who was up there that first day, I was executing pitches,” Kazmir said of the game in San Diego.

However, against the Giants in his most recent start, he bounced three of his first 11 deliveries, and two went for wild pitches.

Kazmir’s velocity was good, though, and manager Dave Roberts indicated that he wasn’t concerned.

“I could see him run off a few great starts in a row,” Roberts said. “If his stuff is where it was, we’re going to win a lot of baseball games.”

The series opener in Denver would be a good starting point, especially with Kazmir going for a milestone victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Scott Kazmir, 1-1, 6.43 ERA) at Rockies (RHP John Gray, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw allowed double-figure hits for just the fourth time in his career, but he allowed only one run on the 10 hits over eight innings in a no-decision Thursday at Atlanta. He struck out 10 and walked one, throwing 116 pitches. The first two batters of the game smacked doubles, and five of the first seven got hits.

--LHP Luis Avilan, who was acquired by the Dodgers from the Braves last season, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He made five appearances in the minors this year, allowing three hits and no runs in six innings while striking out nine and walking three.

--RHP Louis Coleman was placed on the bereavement list Thursday. In five relief appearances with the Dodgers this season, he is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA.

--RHP Pedro Baez was tested for a concussion after being hit in the back of the head by a throw in the bullpen Wednesday, but he was cleared by doctors Thursday. He said he felt good and played catch before the game. Baez has appeared in six games, allowing three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

--LF Carl Crawford, on the disabled list because of lower back tightness, made it to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday to begin a brief rehab stint, and he went 0-for-4. He will switch to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday before being activated Monday by the Dodgers. He was scheduled to play Wednesday but didn’t make it to Oklahoma City because of travel complications.

--LHP Scott Kazmir tries to bounce back from two rough starts against the Giants as the Dodgers open a three-game series in Colorado on Friday night. He is one victory shy of 100 for his career. Kazmir, signed as a free agent over the winter, has faced the Rockies just once, winning in 2007 while allowing three runs over six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s calm under pressure. He likes to be on those big spots.” -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, on C Yasmani Grandal, who walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, then hit a game-winning double in the 10th inning Thursday as Los Angeles edged Atlanta 2-1.